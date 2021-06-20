Cybercriminals are after the online vulnerability of those born between 1996 and 2012. RETINA illustration

The digital claws of online scammers are elongated. But to extract personal data, money and attention in cyberspace, you need to understand the behavior of the groups you want to deceive. A report of the cybersecurity experts ESET Security reviews the procedures most used by cybercriminals to deceive centennials (or Gen Z, born between 1996 and 2012) while browsing the web. Young people born already in a fully digital world who develop with less misgivings on the internet. “If you are, it is one of them [un centennial] it is possible that you are trusting and therefore you may be an easy person to manipulate by scammers ”, they explain from ESET. Here are five of the most common scams targeting teens and how to avoid being scammed.

Links via network chats

The centennials They are on all social networks. From TikTok to Instagram, through Snapchat and WhatsApp. And scammers too. The quintessential method of cybercriminals is to link to tabloid and often false articles with shocking headlines about celebrities.For example: Look what made you mad to Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros or This is the new aesthetic operation of Ester Exposito. However, when the user clicks, they are redirected to a malicious website.

There are more techniques. Scammers also contact their victims directly through online messages, through their various direct chat features, and invite them to participate in contests or sweepstakes. There are even those who offer services to turn them into influencers or help them gain followers and “likes” on their posts. But the shared link also redirects them to a scam website that infects their devices and hijacks their data.

Incredible discounts

Who doesn’t look for deals online? Articles that commonly cost a lot of money are often advertised on the networks at ridiculously low prices … and false. The centennials They have grown up with online commerce and see it as a daily thing to buy products and services online. This has also been reinforced by the pandemic, which has forced the world to shut itself up in its homes.

Scammers offer trendy brands and products, such as limited-edition sneakers, clothes that are often too expensive, or items in fake online stores. How do they do that? “They create a fake retail website that offers a wide variety of these products. Once someone buys on these sites, they will receive an imitation product or they may not receive anything ”, they explain from ESET. Beyond paying for something and not receiving it, the biggest risk is that if the victim shared their credit card details, cybercriminals will rack up fees and “clean” the bank account.

Cybersecurity experts recommend “writing the address directly in the navigation bar or using an official app”, to avoid following links that arrive through messages or emails of dubious origin. And, above all, use the least common of the senses: common sense. “If it seems too good to be true, it will probably be a lie,” they agree.

Fake scholarships

This generation is starting or finishing their university studies and therefore the education sector is another ideal setting for scams. The high cost of tuition leads many to look for a way to get a scholarship that covers part of it. Scammers create rogue programs in a variety of ways. “For example, these bogus scholarship programs will often request that the interested party pay a registration fee. However, the scholarship does not exist and the scammer will end up keeping the money given ”, explain cybersecurity experts.

The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) recommends on its website this manual to recognize online fraud, which you can access here. “It provides useful information so that minors can learn to recognize fraud, since some of these scams affect them directly, for example if they reach them through a game chat or a private message on social networks,” they explain on their portal.

Too good jobs

In addition to studying, many young people of the generation centennial they are looking for jobs. Scammers create bogus job offers that are too tempting: few hours of work and high wages, working from home and little previous experience, for example. Criminals post their offers on legitimate job boards to obtain personal information from victims and then use this information to open bank accounts in the name of the scammed or falsify documents with their identities.

“If you find a job offer that sounds tempting but you have concerns about it, do a quick search on the website of the company offering the alleged job to see if anything suspicious comes up. Also, remember to provide personal information for salary purposes only after being hired ”, advise from ESET.

Fake romances

Dating platforms are the perfect setting for scams. In these networks you not only play with hearts, but also with pockets. How? The scammer pretends to be a person who the victim considers attractive and then maintains a relationship until he steals their money or data.

“Unfortunately, in some cases cybercriminals use heinous tactics, such as manipulating their victims into sharing intimate photos and then extorting them into paying money, threatening to reveal these photos to their loved ones and the public if they do not pay,” they explain from ESET. Although dating sites are the simplest places to perform these practices, they also often search for their victims on social media and communicate with them through private messages.

