Consumer protection is a serious matter in the United States, which in order to avoid any kind of problem, also given the possibility for each of us to be able to review anything, had released a vademecum addressed to the various Social Media Influencers.

Called “Disclosures 101“, these instructions had the objective of educating and informing online disseminators on the methods of communicating the products reviewed and on the promotional relationships with the various companies. Evidently it did not work, given that the Federal Trade Commission now it has to tighten its controls on covert and deceptive advertisements as well as fake or manipulated reviews.

The main problem stems from the fact that the various regulations on these issues dates back to 2009, which in the digital world equates to a geological era. In short, perhaps we have lost sight of the evolution of the market and its branch but we are trying to find a solution.

So, new guidelines tightened, with influencersocial media companies and kickbacks called to greater accountability, with communications that “shouldn’t distort or misrepresent what people actually think about their products.”

“Online reviews and influencer sponsorships are ubiquitous on the internet and present new and real challenges“FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter said at an open committee meeting on May 19.”Unlike celebrity endorsers of yesteryear, influencers are often seen as experts in their market, whether it’s fashion, healthcare, or cutting-edge consumer technology.”

“Influencers are constantly interacting with their followers in their market or social niche. These are often relationships of trust and without clear guidelines and responsibilities. They are ripe for commercial exploitation and deception. The new guides make it clear that we intend to investigate breaches of that trust, whether it’s brands manipulating reviews, influencers who don’t disclose material relationships with companies, or micro-targeting aimed at deceiving specific groups of consumers.“.

These changes affect all influencers but when it comes to controlling content aimed at children, it could be complex on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. In fact, in the various surveys, the percentage of users under the age of 16 is not even counted, thus affecting the understanding of the phenomenon and how to stem it. The United States is therefore trying to adapt to the new media, but it will take time to regulate everything.

Source: PCGamer