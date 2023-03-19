Home page politics

Vladimir Putin has traveled to Mariupol for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war. However, experts have doubts about the authenticity of the pictures.

Mariupol/Moscow – For the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin has traveled to the largely destroyed Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, according to the Kremlin. On Saturday (March 18) Russia’s President had already visited the annexed Crimean Peninsula. A highly provocative action shortly after the International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for Putin, after all Mariupol is a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance. So did Putin travel close to the front and, according to the pictures, with relatively few security personnel? This and other details raise doubts about the video and photo recordings.

Putin in Mariupol: Russia’s President drives himself through Ukraine’s symbol of resistance

During his “working visit” to Ukraine, Putin provided media-effective images: he took off with a helicopter flight over the city to get an overview. He then personally drove around the city by car and even chatted with some of the residents. According to the Kremlin, they even led Putin into their apartments, which Russia had built for them. Unsurprisingly, Putin responded with a wave of gratitude in the Kremlin clips. He also attended a yacht club and a theater. So much for the Kremlin report, which is accompanied by appropriate photos and videos. The President very close to the people – so the message.

That may come as a surprise, considering the long tables in sterile Kremlin rooms that kept European heads of state at a great distance from Putin. And because of other details, the first experts were still expressing doubts about the authenticity of the pictures on the day of the Mariupol visit.

Doubts about Putin’s Mariupol visit: “He has many doubles”

“Amazingly, Putin seems to have visited Mariupol,” writes Dr. Stephen Hall on a video on Twitter. He is a lecturer in Russian and post-Soviet politics at the University of Bath in the UK. He does reserve the right to make a final judgement. Still, Hall suggests tellingly, “Putin has many doubles, and the ‘grateful’ residents were probably plainclothes security guards.”

Anton Gerashchenko also sows doubts. The advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry compares photos of Putin in Mariupol with pictures from the Kremlin itself on Twitter. He says: “Is he more afraid of his own officials than of the ‘residents’ of Mariupol?”

The fact that Putin can only be seen from behind on the car ride and that the Mariupol tour takes place at night – insofar as there is hardly anything to see – also causes speculation.