Fake porn videos with Meloni’s face: the prime minister intervenes as a witness

Fake hot videos with premier face, Meloni heads in video conference

The defamation trial against Alessio Scurosu will start again tomorrow morning in Sassaria 40-year-old accused of having published videos on an American pornographic website in which the face of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni could be seen affixed to the bodies of the protagonists. As recalled by theHandlethe testimony of the President of the Council of Ministers is expected in the courtroom, having constituted herself as a civil party and called to testify as an injured party.

According to what has been learned, the Prime Minister will not be present in the courtroom but should testify via video conference directly from Rome.

The hearing has been set for 1:00 p.m. Meloni, assisted by lawyer Maria Giulia Marongiu, has already announced her request for damages of 100,000 euros, which will be allocated to the Ministry of the Interior’s fund for women victims of violence.

Also on trial is the father of the accused, Roberto, 73 years old. In their defense is the lawyer Maurizio Serra. The 73-year-old has requested and obtained from judge Monia Adami probation and assignment to the External Penal Enforcement Office, for a 4-month community service program that the accused will carry out at the Italian Union of the Blind and Partially Sighted.