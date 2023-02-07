Sometimes the zeitgeist saddles us with an enigmatic paradox, such as the comeback of the fake plant. In Victorian times, the rich still made a good impression with their handcrafted silk giant ferns, but when the artificial plant was given a plastic makeover in the twentieth century, the shiny monstrosities soon became the pinnacle of bad taste, in the same category as dog slippers. rotating ashtrays and the water bed.

Times change. Nowadays, companies are increasingly going for low-maintenance artificial greenery, restaurant facades in cities are decorated with entry-proof fake natural beauty and when half the plant department of Ikea suddenly turns out to be made of plastic, you know it’s serious.

plastic soup

But, wait, we were concerned about the climate, weren’t we? We were shocked by the plastic soup and collectively hugged the Amazon rainforest? How can a renewed appreciation for our fragile nature go hand in hand with an explosive demand for toxic plastic disguised as plants?

Millennials in particular opt for fake en masse. Some are still lagging behind, such as a colleague who watered his new Xenos cactus for weeks before he realized that the water was standing still. Because there is one essential difference with the plastic green from grandma’s time: it looks just like the real thing.

The new generation of artificial plants is made in such a way that the leaves look asymmetrical and more weathered. Perfectly imperfect This trend has been the magic word in marketing for years. In the plant shop, the coolest specimen is the most expensive, but in the universe of the fake plant, the exact opposite applies. For example, the company Slightly Browning Fake Plants makes a fern called ‘Two Week Vacation’.

Indeed, what your fern looks like after being gone for two weeks, including yellowed leaves, curled edges, a bare twig here and there. No one believes in perfect natural beauty anymore, but who dares to doubt the authenticity of a half-withered plant?

Convincing plants. Yep, exactly what we need. In a society where real and fake are increasingly difficult to distinguish, the most convincing plant is right. When the expressiveness of representation exceeds that of the represented, fake plants will serve us better than the real ones and the stylish fake cactus on the windowsill will appear more plant-like than any living plant could ever have been.

For example, there is really no question of a paradox: in times of climate crisis we like to be involved with nature, but we prefer not to do it in a, uh, natural way. In 2023, gardening will no longer have anything to do with (the) earth. My twelve-year-old daughter has hung her room full of plastic ivy and calls it goblincore. She also has an app in which she takes care of ten plants. The challenge? Don’t forget to water them regularly. Gosh. When I asked her if she wouldn’t rather have a real plant in her room, she replied with rolling eyes: “No mom, they just die.”