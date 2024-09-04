They are still the images generated with artificial intelligence to hold sway during the American election campaign. After the fake endorsement of Taylor Swift for the Republican campaign, shared by Donald Trump on Truth, it’s the turn of Elon Musk that he posted on his profile on X a fake AI-generated image of Kamala Harris in a red communist dictator uniformaccompanied by the text “Kamala wants to be a communist dictator from day one. Can you believe she wears that suit?”

A misleading content, spread by the owner of the platform himself, who responds to the tweet from the day before yesterday with which the democratic candidate posted a photo of the former president with the writing «Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on his first day in the White Housequoting the words of his rival in an interview some time ago and warning: «we will not allow him to do so». But the issue of fake images, generated with artificial intelligenceis always at the center of the American election campaign, where both Trump and Musk have not given up sharing blatantly fake photos, without reporting it to users, accompanying themsometimes, to comments that highlight the content of the photo.



The exchange between Harris and Musk has however unleashed supporters of both, with pro-Kamala supporters counterattacking by posting in the comments pictures of Musk dressed as a Nazi with a similar comment (“Can you believe Elon wears this uniform?”) or the Tesla boss kissing Trump on the mouth, both with the Nazi armband.