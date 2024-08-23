Ecuadorian authorities prevented the entry into the Andean country of a Colombian citizen carrying an altered Mexican passport, the Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

According to the criteria of

The citizen tried to enter through the Quito airport but was “denied admission for trying to enter the country with inaccurate documentation,” the institution said, noting that thanks to the rapid intervention of immigration officials, “the person was returned to his country of origin.”

Colombian passport. Photo:iStock Share

A source from the Ministry told EFE that In cases of inaccurate documentation, threat or risk, a hearing is held with evidence and, by resolution, the airline is ordered to transfer the person, if applicable, with police or administrative custody. It is an administrative process that cannot last more than 24 hours.

“Yesterday, at the conclusion of the inadmissibility hearing, he was ordered to be transferred to Copa Airlines to return him to his country of origin – Colombia. The transfer was ordered with an administrative immigration guard, considering that there was a stopover in Panama,” he said.

Mexican passport. Photo:Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Share

And he added that “The immigration officer handed the citizen over to the Colombian immigration authorities so that they could carry out investigations into the case.”

They will also deliver “the fake Mexican passport to the Mexican Embassy in Colombia.”

🚨#ATTENTION | A Colombian citizen was refused entry at Quito Airport after trying to enter the country with incorrect documentation. ▶️ Thanks to the rapid intervention of our immigration officials, the person was returned to their country of origin. We watch over the… pic.twitter.com/UjSBLwEhWv — Ministry of the Interior of Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@MinInteriorEc) August 23, 2024

EFE

ABC: Frequently Asked Questions

Below are four of the most frequently asked questions regarding passports in Colombia.

1. What is a passport and who is eligible to apply for one?



According to the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Passport is the travel document that identifies Colombians abroad and can be requested by any Colombian (adults and minors) who meets the requirements established in Resolution 6888 of 2021.

2. If I have dual nationality, Colombian and one or more others, should I apply for my Colombian passport?



According to Law 43 of 1993, every Colombian has the right to have more than one nationality. However, he or she must identify himself or herself as Colombian within Colombian territory and before the Colombian authorities.

“A Colombian citizen who possesses another nationality shall be subject to the Political Constitution and the laws of the Republic within the national territory. Consequently, his entry and stay in the territory, as well as his departure, must always be done as Colombians…” (Law 43 of 1993, article 22).

The passport. Photo:iStock Share

3. What is the delivery time for my passport abroad?



Once payment has been made, delivery time will be 8 business days.

Please check passport delivery times with the Consular Office, taking into account the operating conditions of each office and the health emergency in the countries where it is still in force.

4. My passport has an error in the data. What should I do?



Once the passport has been delivered to the holder, if he or she is an adult or, in the case of minors, to one of the parents or legal representative, the person has a maximum period of one (1) month from the date of delivery of the document to request its replacement. After this time, a new passport must be processed and paid for.

It is very important to verify at the time of delivery that the biographical data is correct.