Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't like to take risks when running for re-election, but this year he did his best. With the Russian electoral body barring several candidates, including anti-war candidates in Ukraine Boris Nadezhdin and Yekaterina Duntsova, he will have just three opponents in next month's contest, when he will try to remain in the Kremlin until 2030.

The number of candidates this year, including Putin, is the smallest since the 2008 election (a puppet, Dmitry Medvedev, was elected that year, and Putin continued calling the shots as prime minister) and the current leader, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, he will have no real opponent, like Alexei Navalny, to face in March.

To begin with, Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladislav Davankov of the New People's party, and Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, all national deputies, were sanctioned by the West for supporting the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014. or the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In this fake opposition, the most brazen is Slutsky, a national deputy who has already been accused of sexual harassment and receiving bribes and who doesn't even disguise that his candidacy is a facade.

In December, shortly after announcing that he would participate in the race, he declared to the Russian press: “I will not take votes from the President of Russia.”

Slutsky predicted that Putin would win “with a big result.” “I will not ask for votes against Putin. A vote for Slutsky and my party is absolutely not a vote against Putin,” he stated.

Kharitonov, in turn, already faced Putin in the 2004 presidential election (he came second), however, the current Russian Communist Party is opposed to Putin only on paper – in practice, it supports his party, United Russia. “I can’t say I’m better than Putin,” Kharitonov declared in December.

Davankov, in theory, is the one trying the hardest to break away from Putin. He even admits peace talks with Ukraine, as long as they are “on our own terms [dos russos]”, and supported Nadezhdin so that his candidacy would be maintained.

However, in an article published this month by The New York Times, Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar warned that no one should be fooled.

“In theory, Davankov should not pose a real threat. He is an associate of Yuri Kovalchuk, Putin's closest friend, and an experienced 'puppet'. He presented himself as a candidate for mayor of Moscow five months ago, barely campaigning and obtaining just 5% of the votes,” recalled Zygar.

However, the journalist highlighted, Putin's allies, who promoted changes to the Constitution to allow him to contest the elections this year and in 2030, are already working to change the Magna Carta again and free him from a sham electoral race from now on. six years.

In other words, in 2030 there would not even be a need for the embarrassing simulacrum of democracy that the Russian presidential election usually is. “Russian propaganda has long tried to show that Western democracies are destructive and chaotic. Perhaps, the Kremlin must think, the time has come to abandon this model completely,” said Zygar.

In August last year, the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, had already signaled this intention, declaring that “theoretically” the 2024 presidential election could not even be held, since Putin will be the winner anyway.

“Our presidential election is not really a democracy, it is an expensive bureaucracy […]. Mr Putin will be re-elected with more than 90% of the votes,” said the spokesperson.