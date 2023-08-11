E-shoppers have reported to Emirates Today that they have been exposed to fraud through fake online stores, which attract visitors and take away their money, after tempting them with offers of various products, withdrawing amounts from their credit cards that exceed the required price, or sending goods that differ from those offered in terms of shape and quality. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department prevents the purchase of goods through unreliable or fake websites advertised on social media.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored the recurring complaints of shoppers of being defrauded after purchasing products through fake websites that were promoted on the Internet and social media platforms, and most of them were caught through special offers and large discounts.

Youssef Al-Shazly, a resident of Abu Dhabi, said that he saw frequent advertisements for an online shopping site that offers various products at competitive prices, given that it sells returns of famous brands, so he bought shoes worth 200 dirhams with his credit card, but he was surprised to withdraw almost twice the amount.

While Sameh Asaad, an employee in a factory, indicated that he lost 2,300 dirhams as a result of being tempted to advertise discounts on a chicken meal for a famous restaurant, and after purchasing it, he received a message stating that 2,300 dirhams had been deducted from the credit card instead of 30 dirhams, indicating that he had contacted the bank directly. And he canceled his credit card, for fear of withdrawing other amounts, or that his card data might be stolen, especially since the advertisement had completely disappeared from the Internet and he could not access it again.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman (teacher) confirmed that he was defrauded from a fake website for booking airline tickets, indicating that he discovered the matter after more than two months had passed, when he contacted the airline to postpone the travel date by a week, as it became clear to him that he was not registered with it, and that the ticket that was sent to him on His email is fake.

Mona Mowafi, a university graduate, said that she registered her data on a website to prepare a resume for three dollars, and after completing the payment process, the equivalent of $150 was deducted from her card, and she could not recover it despite her direct communication with the bank, which denied responsibility for the accident. He informed her that he could not return the amount to her.

And the specialist in electronic security, Eng. Ahmed Abdel Nasser, stated that the fake sites that impersonate electronic shopping sites to defraud shoppers and rob them of their money are widespread on the Internet, and depend on the shopper’s ignorance of the basics of electronic security and hunting their victims with fake offers and large discounts to push him to register his data and obtain his confidential information. , and then seize the money that is in his balance.

He said, “The fake sites camouflage themselves as commercial shopping centers, but soon online shoppers automatically switch using special software to other unsafe sites, and the fake store site constantly changes its shape and content for new shoppers, so that the names of multiple companies appear in it, in addition to That the fake site does not provide any information about the company that owns it or provide a false name.

He added, “In order to avoid exposure to the risk of fraud while shopping online, and before purchasing any product from any site, steps must be taken before making a purchase decision and recording banking data, including checking the site address and prior knowledge that online shopping sites use short addresses without any numbers, To make it easy to memorize and access it quickly, remember the address and write it without errors, and look at the design of the site, because the majority of legitimate shopping sites give great importance to the user’s experience and navigation on the site, and search for spelling errors in the name of the site and the words and sentences on the products, and review the brief summary of the products To make sure of the product before purchasing it, read the terms and conditions and return policy, in addition to searching for the opinions of previous shoppers on the site or on the Internet.

The banking expert, Ziyad Abdullah, confirmed that the most important signs for monitoring fake stores on the Internet include: checking the display and description of goods on the site, making sure of them, not being drawn into products that are marketed at cheap prices, making sure that the site provides the service of returning goods, and making sure that there is information About the site’s mailing address or phone number and contacting it before purchasing, checking the rating of the company that owns the site and consumer reports, reviewing the reports written by shoppers about the site’s services and goods, choosing payment on delivery, and staying away as much as possible from the credit card payment option.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned against buying goods through unreliable or fake websites advertised on social media.

Through an educational video it published entitled “Fake Purchase”, the department identified methods of electronic fraud in purchases, which include: fraudsters using social media to advertise their fake websites, offering goods at very low prices, paying by bank transfer or money card, and selling products. Counterfeit, and after making a number of sales these stores completely disappear.

• The Judicial Department warned against buying goods through unreliable websites.

3 Ways to catch victims

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed that the three most prominent reasons for falling victim to this type of fraud include: lack of awareness of individuals about how to check unreliable websites, wrong use of Internet sites and access to unsafe sites, in addition to the desire to obtain products at the lowest prices, a sign It indicates that the damages that people may experience by dealing with unreliable websites are theft of buyer data, receiving a counterfeit product, or not receiving a product at all, and losing money.

The department stressed the need not to trust any site just by seeing an advertisement for it on social media, and to investigate the site’s evaluation and comments on it. Dealing and purchasing through the original site is the safe option, and be sure to read the policy for resolving disputes, complaints, refunds and contact details to prevent electronic fraud.