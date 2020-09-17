The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a gang and registered a case against six private companies for allegedly putting harmful software (malware) in people’s computers in the name of anti-virus. These companies used to send fake security warnings in the form of ‘pop-up’ messages in people’s computers, after which the consumer used to flaunt anti virus software in their computers which were really harmful to the computer.The CBI raided the premises of companies based in New Delhi-based Softwill Infotech Limited and Saburi TLC Worldwide Services Private Limited. Apart from this, the agency also raided the premises of Innovana Thinklabs Limited and Systweek Software Private Limited based in Jaipur and Benovalent Technologies Private Limited based in Noida, Saburi Global Services Private Limited based in Noida and Gurugram.

10 locations searched

The agency searched 10 companies’ locations in Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri. Officials said that companies used to send fake security-related warnings to people’s Microsoft Windows-based computers. These pop-up messages contained a call center number where the employees of the accused companies allegedly asked consumers to insert an anti-virus software. He said that these anti virus software were actually unwanted harmful software (PUP) for the computer.

Used to pay online

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, ‘The victims were asked to pay to activate the PUP or call a number for assistance. Victims used to get caught in the trap of running their computer smoothly. Officials said victims were asked to pay via online on the pretext of fixing computers as call centers.