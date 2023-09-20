The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned against being led by offers made by fake offices to recruit domestic workers through social networking sites, while Abu Dhabi courts recently registered cases of citizens and residents who lost money after falling victim to this type of offer.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department monitored fake offices for recruiting domestic workers spreading across social media sites, with the aim of defrauding citizens and residents and stealing their money, noting that “these advertisements deceive their victims into the possibility of recruiting domestic workers as soon as possible, and for a small financial reward, and they also present their offers accompanied by With a photo or video clip of the worker.

The department attributed the drift of some people behind these fraudulent advertisements and communicating with those behind them to lack of awareness and lack of knowledge of ways to verify the licenses of recruitment offices, in addition to fraudsters exploiting seasons of demand and the need for auxiliary workers, and presenting an offer at a cheaper recruitment cost than licensed offices, noting that the victims They are exposed to multiple losses, including money and difficulty reaching the perpetrators, in addition to the fact that the transaction may be in violation of the residency law.

The department advised community members looking for domestic workers to follow the safe path by dealing with official offices licensed to recruit domestic workers, and to check the approved recruitment offices through the website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in addition to calling the number (600590000) to verify the reliability of the entities promoting domestic workers via Social media.

Emirates Today monitored an increase in the number of cases in which owners were exposed to fraud from unlicensed servant recruitment agencies.

The Abu Dhabi courts recently witnessed a girl being accused of fraud. The victim said that she was looking for a housemaid, and saw an advertisement on the “Instagram” application in which the accused claimed that she specialized in providing domestic workers, so she contacted her and assured her of her ability to provide maids at reduced fees, and took over from her. On the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, before it became clear that she had been defrauded.

In a second case, the court condemned a company that recruited domestic workers after a woman sued it, demanding that it pay her an amount of 8,000 dirhams while obligating it to pay fees and expenses. It noted that it had contacted the defendant company’s number and confirmed to it its ability to bring a maid for 8,000 dirhams, so it transferred the amount to it. Through a bank, but the company breached the agreement and did not provide the maid, and seized the amount.

The details of a third lawsuit showed that a family head paid 6,000 dirhams to bring a maid from outside the country through an advertisement for a maid recruitment office, but it did not arrive even though the agreement stipulated that the maid would be present in the country within 60 working days, and the office refused to bring another maid. Or return the amount paid.

A woman also filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that a man be obligated to pay her 35,000 dirhams, and compensation in the amount of 2,000 dirhams for the damages she suffered, based on the fact that she had handed him the amount via a bank transfer to bring in a maid, but the latter did not take the initiative, and when she asked him to return the amount, he delayed her. He paid it, and presented to the court messages exchanged between her and the defendant via WhatsApp to agree to bring her a maid.

In another lawsuit filed by a woman against an institution that recruits domestic workers, she demanded that she be obliged to return the amount of 15 thousand dirhams that she paid in fees to recruit a maid. She said in the lawsuit that she was surprised that the maid ran away during the probationary period, while the institution refused to return the amount paid to her.

Brokers

The director of a licensed domestic worker recruitment office confirmed to Emirates Today that many families have fallen victim to scammers who deceive those searching for domestic workers of their ability to provide them with maids in exchange for paying sums of money ranging between 10,000 and 15,000 dirhams, noting that these are unscrupulous brokers. Lawyers claim to have regular offices to seize their victims’ money.

She warned community members of the dangers of resorting to such unaccredited and unlicensed people to bring in maids, pointing out that many fraudsters publish advertisements on social media sites, WhatsApp and Telegram, to deceive victims of their ability to provide maids in record times. At lower costs than the official authorities, stressing the necessity of resorting to official offices in the country to bring in domestic workers, to prevent falling into the nets of fraudsters.

