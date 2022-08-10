Minister will leave court on August 16, when Alexandre de Moraes assumes the presidency to conduct the elections

Minister Edson Fachin, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), said this Tuesday (Aug.9, 2022) that the spread of fake news will not undermine democracy.

The statement was made during Fachin’s last session in the presidency of the Court. He will leave the TSE on August 16, when Minister Alexandre de Moraes assumes the presidency and becomes responsible for conducting this year’s elections.

“I close the report of this Management […] with two unshakable certainties: The first is that democracy is unshakable by fake news and that the Brazilian people will elect, with peace, security and transparency, a president of the Republic. The second is that Helena Kolody was right to say that whoever paints stars on the wall has the sky within reach. Those who defend democracy touch it daily and live in a better country”said Fachin.

Here’s the intact of speech (509 KB).

The minister also took stock of his administration. He highlighted, for example, the work of the CTE (Electoral Transparency Commission), the OTE (Election Transparency Observatory) and the close partnership with Telegram.

“As is known, the transparent electoral process is one that is open to inspection, being, from the point of view of both the electorate and political actors, mediated by a reliable and dialogic institution. Aware of this, this Court has provided information, justified its decisions and established a communicative flow that translates into effective horizontal and democratic governance”continued.

Moraes thanked Fachin. He stated that “the democrats” are the vast majority of the population and should not “to be silent in the face of discrimination and hate speech”.

“[Os democratas] they must not and cannot accept cowardly attacks, whether personal or institutional attacks that seek to erode the foundations of our Republic. And Your Excellency has never been silent or allowed these cowardly, personal, family, institutional attacks to interfere with the most important thing: the conduct of the Electoral Justice on the way to the 2022 elections.”said Moraes.