President of the TSE states that the use of artificial intelligence can influence the results of municipal elections

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Alexandre de Moraes, said that misinformation will be “anabolized” for the use of artificial intelligence in October’s municipal elections.

The judge made the statement this Tuesday (27.Feb.2024) during a vote on a resolution that proposes rules for the use of AI in electoral propaganda – the rule approved by the Electoral Court is definitive.

“All resolutions are important, but this is perhaps the most important to guarantee voters’ freedom of choice and voting. In these elections, unfortunately, your excellency [ministra Cármen Lúcia] will have to combat fake news and digital militias steroided by artificial intelligence”, declared.

The minister recalled cases of use of the tool in other elections, mentioning the case of Argentina and stated that “perfection” of the material may result in a “gigantic problem” and change the outcome of the election.

In the approved resolution, the ministers decided that electoral advertisements that use the tool to “create, replace, omit, merge, change speed or superimpose images and sounds”, must contain a label with information that the content has been changed.