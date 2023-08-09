Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 21:25

The sliced ​​proposal of PL 2630 of Fake News won resistance from deputies in the Chamber. The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), however, wants to put it to a vote only when the final text of the proposal is agreed.

This Tuesday, the 8th, the Estadão spoke with deputies from different ideological spectrums, including parliamentarians from the evangelical bench, from the left, from the right and from the digital front. In common, deputies from the most varied parties said that, in general terms, they are not opposed to PL 2370/2019, authored by federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) and reported by deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA). Lira has already been informed of this new scenario.

The text provides for the payment of copyrights for audiovisual content published on the internet, in addition to remuneration to be paid by digital platforms to press vehicles.

“Unless there is a ‘jabuti’ (insertion of a theme unrelated to the project)”, said the president of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM) to the report. The deputy voted in favor of the urgency regime of the Fake News PL, but took a position contrary to the merits of the Fake News PL reported by Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP).

O Estadão found that resistance to the sliced ​​project is being made by communication companies and streaming platforms. The text reported by Elmar Nascimento has not yet been closed, but there are discussions to include a new type of copyright payment to artists called “compensatory remuneration”, for the placement of works on the internet. This topic displeases companies.

Currently, holders of older films do not pay royalties for reproduction on digital platforms. Artists push for the inclusion of compensation in the project. According to the group, there would be no retroactive charge. The idea is that the project establishes a “ground zero”, from which companies start paying copyrights on old works published on the internet.

Artists also want to redistribute the percentage paid for streaming to include singers and musicians, not just authors. The rights for the work are also currently shared with the record companies and received by the platforms themselves. A group of artists should have dinner with Arthur Lira and other parliamentarians this Tuesday night to discuss parts of the bill.

Despite the parties giving the go-ahead to vote on the two issues, the mayor insists on putting the issue on the agenda only when there is agreement on the final text of the proposal, which could make approval unfeasible. The prediction of Lira’s allies was that the Chamber would vote on the urgency regime and the merits of the PL sliced ​​this Wednesday, 9.

In May, when the Chamber tried to vote on the project on two occasions, the text of the proposal gave more space to religious people in the Copyright Law. One of the versions began to consider, for example, “performing artists” all actors, singers, musicians, dancers or other people who play a role in religious works. The legislation, today, only considers literary or artistic activities.

The two central themes of the sliced ​​project – copyright and remuneration to journalistic vehicles – were dealt with in Bill 2630 of Fake News. Faced with the resistance of most deputies to vote on the full version of the proposal, Lira and allies decided to “slice” the Fake News PL to analyze separately the remuneration of artists and the press.

The urgency of PL 2630 was approved in April, but the merits vote was postponed after pressure from big techs. The most up-to-date text of the project foresees the creation of mechanisms for identifying profile creators on social networks by technology companies, without indicating which would be the ideal method. The difficulty of tracking who is behind the pages is a topic that bothers deputies and can facilitate the processing of the Fake News PL.

As shown the Estadão, Google and Meta – the parent company of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram – led a pressure and lobbying operation to overthrow the Fake News Bill from the agenda of the Brazilian Congress. For 14 days, the big techs acted strongly for deputies to position themselves against the proposal, with threats to remove content from social networks and the spread of a campaign of attacks on their internet accounts. At the time, Meta said that it maintains frequent contacts with parliamentarians and members of the government. Google, on the other hand, stated that it defends the debate on measures that can combat disinformation and argued that “the exercise of government relations is based on freedom of expression and association”.