NewsGuard Launches Israel-Hamas War Misinformation Monitoring Center

There are already 15 false or totally baseless claims about the war between Israel and Hamas: this is what NewsGuard, the system which analyzes the credibility and transparency of information sites, which launched the Misinformation Monitoring Centera page that documents the major false narratives that have emerged about the war and includes information on where these claims emerged, how they are spreading, and the level of online engagement they are receiving.

The fake news identified by an international team of NewsGuard analysts had already collected a total of 22 million views on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram in just a few days.

“We were stunned by how quickly the misinformation machine turned on in the wake of Saturday’s attacks, although we probably shouldn’t have been after what we saw with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Steven Brill, co-CEO of NewsGuard.

“And now, with generative AI having multiplied the forces of misinformants, it seems clear that the information ecosystem is destined to get worse much, much faster,” he added.

Among the 15 false or completely unsubstantiated claims about the war identified so far, NewsGuard has identified four main themes: the attack on Israel was actually a “false flag”, Israel is staging the killing of children in some videos on the part of Hamas, the Biden administration approved an $8 billion aid package for Israel, and Ukraine sold weapons to Hamas.

A NewsGuard analysis found that supporters of both sides of the conflict often posted videos and photos without context to promote these narratives.

What’s even more incredible, if that’s possible, is that on by X.

Furthermore, the blue check might make those who are not familiar with X’s policies think that the identity or even credibility of the user has actually been “verified”.