The general public is capable of detecting scientific misinformation. What’s more, when a person wants to get rigorous information about scientific issues, such as health or food, they are aware that they should go to health personnel or qualified professionals for advice. However, the main source of information is the Internet and social networks, in turn the main channel where disinformation is disseminated. 62% of the Spaniards surveyed indicate that it is through these applications where they have received information of dubious scientific quality during the last week.

These are some of the conclusions of the study published today, the Report on scientific misinformation in Spain, of the Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT). “Despite the apparently contradictory answers, it is a problem of how disinformation is defined,” explains the co-author of the work Celia Díaz Catalán, professor of Sociology at the Complutense University of Madrid, to EL PAÍS. “The conspiracy mentality is going to consider anything that doesn’t align with their position as false information,” she says.

The researcher has found great suspicion towards institutions and all kinds of authorities in the case of anti-vaccination, while “there is a relationship between the consumption of classic media such as television, radio or the press, with greater confidence in them” , synthesize. Among those consulted, the most reliable source is the radio, with 58.2% support, closely followed by friends and family (56.9%). In addition, the media with which disinformation is associated the least are the printed press (22%) and the radio (21%).

I claim a healthy skepticism with information, that can be doubted without rejecting scientific knowledge or end up conspiring conspiring denying everything; hence the healthy Celia Díaz Catalan, Complutense University of Madrid

This work on the spread of disinformation is part of the IBERIFIER initiative, a digital media observatory in Spain and Portugal, promoted by the European Commission. Co-author Pablo Cabrera Álvarez, a researcher at the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex (United Kingdom), pointed out during the presentation of the report how his survey shows “a concern in society about how disinformation erodes credibility and confidence of the institutions, since seven out of ten people fully agree that hoaxes have the ability to manipulate beliefs”. The less academic training, such as having only primary studies, the more insecurity about the information that is consumed, Cabrera has indicated in his presentation.

The report develops this aspect, with a paradox: “Concern over misinformation is greater among those who support conspiracy theories about how the world works”, as well as among those who trust more in institutions and present “a level of high scientific knowledge. The study assumes that this peculiar result—that polar opposites are concerned about misinformation—is due to participants’ cognitive biases. In general, one in ten people does not feel at all sure that the information they receive is true, a percentage that almost doubles when it comes to people with primary education or less (18%).

The survey, which consisted of 2,100 telephone interviews with a sample of people over the age of 15 residing in Spain carried out this summer, points to an increase in confidence in traditional media, such as television, radio and the general press in times of pandemic. This, for Ramón Salaverría, professor of Journalism at the University of Navarra and coordinator of the Iberifier project, is due to the fact that the “noise and multiple sources of information” have caused “authorized voices” to be valued again.

The work indicates a clear trend: the higher the educational level, the more interest in resorting to means of verifying information or fact-checking What Maldita.es, a media partner with the project. But in the general calculation they only attract one in four Spaniards. Older people, on the other hand, are more exposed to misinformation, perhaps due to a lack of “tools to assess the veracity of what has reached their mobile phones”, they have exposed in the work presentation. The average profile of someone who falls less into misinformation —and who doesn’t spread it either— would be a young woman with a university degree. Two thirds of the people who received questionable information point to social networks as the main source.

Scientific literacy goes hand in hand with greater media training. It’s a long-term vaccine: tackling misinformation is a matter of democracy Ramón Salaverría, University of Navarra and coordinator of the Iberifier project

The authors of the study have insisted on recommending scientific literacy as a way to fight against misinformation. Principal investigator Díaz believes that greater scientific knowledge goes hand in hand with more democratic culture, as well as a strengthening of trust in institutions, which she considers “parallel tools.” In this sense, most people show interest in topics such as medicine and health (68%), food and physical well-being (68%), and science and technology (61%).

The professor emphasizes the need for a healthy skepticism when evaluating all the information that reaches the public, by any means: “That information can be doubted without rejecting scientific knowledge as a whole or ending up in a conspiracy for the conspiracy denying everything”. “Hence I call it healthy,” she abounds.

In the conclusions of the report, the authors insist on recommending the creation of intermediate institutions as a way of reinforcing the verification of information, both for the public and for journalists, so that information professionals have rigorous sources.

The professor at the University of Navarra considers this a key point: “Scientific literacy goes hand in hand with greater media training, in knowing how the media work. This is like a vaccine, an accurate metaphor, because in this case it is about building intellectual skills in the long term: facing disinformation is a question of democracy.

