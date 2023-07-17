Fake news and TikTok, here’s how to recognize fake news

“Before the media cycle denouncing the alleged ‘challenge’, there were fewer than five searches a day for ‘boat jumping’ on TikTok worldwide, according to data provided by the company. After the media storm, searches increased by 35,900%.”

These are three lines that they briefly explain a part of the evolutionary cycle of a fake news. To better understand, let’s take a step back. A few days ago the news of a deadly challenge broke out on TikTok; the winner is whoever jumps off a speeding motorboat, straight into the foam that forms on the water due to the propulsion of the engines. According to the numerous articles published in the international and Italian press, four deaths had already been recorded. All true? Apparently not. The same scheme of the alarm triggered for two other historic alleged challenges, Blue Whale and Jonathan Galindo, was repeated.

In an article entitled “The challenge of “boat jumping” is a lie” published by the online site Il Post is explained in detail how in a mixture of approximation, superficiality and prejudices the information machine has short-circuited. In fact, there is no boat jumping challenge on TikTok. Before the media frenzy, no boat-jumping video had gone viral on TikTok and no boat-jumping hashtag had ever been popular on TikTok, according to the company. And no trending audio on TikTok has ever been related to jumping off boats.

As he explains The Post in his investigation the origin of the “boat jumping challenge” can be traced back to a single comment made by an Alabama resident during a news report. In early July Bobby Poitevint, a reporter for Birmingham’s ABC 33/40 television station, received a report of recent boating accidents on a nearby lake. He spoke with Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Squad, a volunteer organization that provides relief in the event of emergencies and natural disasters.

