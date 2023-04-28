The project also did not establish an agency to oversee big techs and self-regulate platforms

The bill of fake news (2,620 of 2020) kept the remuneration for the big techs to journalism companies that have been operating for at least 2 years in the segment. The project was filed on Thursday night (27.Apr.2023) by the rapporteur, Deputy Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP). The vote on Chamber of Deputies will be on Tuesday (2.May).

The project determines in its article 32 that:

“The journalistic contents used by the providers produced in any format, including text, video, audio or image, will give rise to remuneration to the journalistic companies, in the form of regulation, which will provide for the criteria, form for measuring values, negotiation, conflict resolution , transparency and appreciation of national, regional, local and independent professional journalism”.

Although the text determines the remuneration, it establishes that this is a topic to be agreed between the journalism companies and the big techs: “The regulation will provide for arbitration in cases where negotiation between provider and journalistic company is not feasible”says the text.

Ricardo Campos, director of the Legal Grounds Institute and professor at the Faculty of Law at the Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, explains that the rules for media remuneration should be established after the law has been passed, at the time of its implementation.

“Tlet’s bring Australia’s discussion of journalism remuneration to Brazil. Although there are criticisms, this is not the time to theorize the uncertain future of its implementation. If not, we do nothing. At the time of implementation, if there is a negative externality, it is necessary to have a new debate”he declared.

Other points that were not addressed in the PL of fake news are regarding the determination of a regulatory body for the platforms, as well as one for the self-regulation of the big techs.

Despite the lack of these topics in the bill, congressman Orlando Silva told the Power360 be “optimistic” Regarding the vote in plenary: “I believe that we will be able to approve the text. The report speaks to everything I have heard over the past few days.”, he stated. According to the Congressman, “O effort [para a aprovação do PL] it is to guarantee freedom of expression, as well as the accountability of digital platforms.”

Read below the highlights of the PL of fake news:

Chapter 1 – Preliminary provisions

institutes the Brazilian Law on Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency on the Internet ;

stipulates that the law applies to social networks, search engines and instant messaging that “exercise activity in an organized manner” and have an average number of monthly users greater than 10 million;

determines the objectives of legislation, such as strengthening the democratic process, defending freedom of expression, and preventing censorship in the online environment;

clarifies the concepts adopted by law, such as “advertiser”; “content moderation”; “social media”; “user”; and “terms of use”;

clarifies that legislation is not applicable to companies whose main activity is e-commerce or holding closed meetings via video or voice; non-profit online encyclopedias; scientific and educational repositories; open source software development and sharing platforms and online gaming and betting platforms.

Chapter 2 – Responsibility of providers

determines general and specific rules of joint and several liability – but does not establish what measures will be adopted in case of non-compliance;

platforms may be liable for damages caused by content generated by third parties through advertising;

to the big techs they will need to systematically identify and assess the risks of their services and related systems, such as algorithms;

the platforms must “mitigate” illicit and criminal content such as terrorism, attacks on the democratic rule of law, violence against women, children, adolescents and the elderly, as well as incitement to hatred, racism or any other type of violence;

installation of “security protocol” from imminent risk of damage for a period of up to 30 days, with an extension of another 30 days

providers may be liable for damages caused by content generated by third parties;

the platforms must produce specific reports on the actions taken involving the security protocol;

all content removed from the air during the security protocol must be stored for a specified period – which has not been established;

platforms must guarantee users’ freedom of expression, information and press;

Chapter 3 – User Notice and Due Process in Content Moderation Procedures

fixed that providers must create mechanisms that allow the notification of contents “potentially illegal, justifiably so” ;

determines that content and account moderation must “Observe current regulations and be applied with equity, consistency and respect for the right of access to information, freedom of expression and free competition” ;

establishes that platforms notify users of the causes and manner in which the content was suspended, in addition to the procedures and deadlines for exercising the right to request a review of the decision;

“in the event of granting the request for revision, the measures applied must be immediately revoked, and publicity must be given to the mistake found.” ;

it also determines that companies must keep the identification of the lawsuit that resulted in the moderation of content, except in confidential processes.

Chapter 4 – Transparency duties

establishes that the platforms must provide the terms of use in Portuguese and “in an accessible manner, with clear, public and objective information, safeguarding industrial and commercial secrets” ;

providers must explain content recommendation systems, with due regard for commercial and industrial secrets, in the terms of use;

they will also need to make available the governance measures used in the development and deployment of automated systems;

sets the preparation of semi-annual transparency reports with information on content moderation procedures and an annual external and independent audit “to assess compliance with the provisions of the law”;

establishes that communication companies must provide free access to scientific, technological and innovation institutions to disaggregated data for academic research purposes.

Chapter 5 – Duties on digital advertising

determines that platforms offering platform advertising will need to identify the content in such a way that the user responsible for the boost or the advertiser is identified;

platforms that use platform advertising must make available information on the history of advertising content with which the user has had contact in 6 months;

fixed that the marketing of advertising for dissemination by providers abroad must be “accomplished and recognized” by its Brazilian representative and comply with national legislation when destined for the Brazilian market.

Chapter 6 – Copyright and related rights

defines that content protected by copyright and related rights used by social networks may be remunerated by providers.

Chapter 7 – Journalistic content

formulates that journalistic content used by digital platforms produced “in any formats” can be remunerated.

Chapter 8 – Action by the Public Power

defines that social media accounts of members of the federal, state and municipal public administration, directly or indirectly, and politicians from the Executive and Legislative branches of the Union, States, Federal District and Municipalities are considered to be of public interest;

extends material parliamentary immunity to content published by political agents on platforms maintained by platforms and private messaging;

prohibits the use of public resources for advertising on websites and accounts on social networks that promote, recommend or direct speeches aimed at illicit acts;

defines that public administration must make available information on resources invested in advertising that were destined to the media;

determines that “any disciplinary punishment or act practiced by a hierarchical superior that causes damage to a civil public servant due to lawful content shared by him in private, outside the exercise of his functions” it is an illegal act.

Chapter 9 – Promote education for the safe use of the internet

establishes measures related to education, such as “training, integrated with other educational practices, for the safe, conscious and responsible use of internet applications” .

Chapter 10 – Protection of children and adolescents

determines which platforms accessible by children and adolescents must have as a parameter of their services “the best interests of the child” and adopt “adequate and proportionate measures to ensure a high level of privacy, data protection and security” ;

prohibits the creation of behavioral profiles of child and adolescent users based on the collection and processing of personal data.

Chapter 11 – Instant messaging service providers

fixed that instant messaging platforms will be required “to ensure privacy and design their platforms to limit the mass distribution of content and media, and must, for this purpose” ;

in addition, these networks must –when there is a court order– maintain “sufficient information” to identify the 1st account denounced by other users when it comes to sending illegal content;

determines that instant messaging platforms that enable automated and large-scale triggering for multiple users must develop measures for the service to be used strictly for institutional or commercial purposes.

Chapter 12 – Judicial and investigation procedures

defines that the removal of content must be complied with by providers within 24 hours under penalty of a fine of R$ 50,000 to R$ 1 million per hour of non-compliance, “from the end of the 24th after receipt of the notification” ;

determines that the provider must inform immediately to the competent authorities any suspicions or crimes involving “life threatening” ;

establishes that companies must keep certain content for 6 months, after removal or deactivation.

Chapter 13 – sanctions

determines administrative sanctions that can be applied in cases of infractions. Here are examples: warnings, fines and temporary suspension of activities.

Chapter 14 – Crime

defines imprisonment from 1 to 3 years and a fine for anyone who promotes or finances, personally or through third parties, using robots and other tools external to the platform, mass dissemination of fake news that is able to “compromising the integrity of the electoral process or that may cause damage to physical integrity and is subject to criminal sanction” .

Chapter 15 – Provider regulation