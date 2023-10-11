In a letter sent to Mark Zuckerberg, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, asked Meta (Facebook, Instagram) to report within 24 hours on the false information circulating on its platforms and how it intends to remedy it.

«Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel we are seeing an increase in illegal content disseminated across Europe via platforms. I would ask you to be very vigilant to ensure compliance with the DSA rules”, writes the commissioner. “We have become aware of reports of a significant number of ‘deep fake’ and manipulated content circulating on your platforms, some of which still appears online,” Breton writes. «I invite you to inform without delay the details of the measures you have taken to mitigate these ‘deepfakes’ also in light of the upcoming elections in Poland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Belgium, Croatia, Romania, Austria and the European Parliament», he adds.

Yesterday the commissioner had sent a similar letter to the owner of X Elon Musk. In the letter sent to the CEO of the major owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the French commissioner highlights “a series of serious recent developments” on online disinformation detected on Meta’s platforms, recalling “the precise obligations regarding the moderation of contents” provided for by the Digital Services Act (DSA), the relevant EU law which came into force in November 2022. «Following the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel, we are witnessing a wave of illegal content and disinformation spread across ‘EU through certain platforms”, warns Breton, urging Zuckerberg to exercise maximum vigilance in order to “ensure rigorous compliance with the DSA rules”, which provide for “prompt, diligent and objective action” by the platforms “following reports of illicit content” and the introduction of “proportionate and effective mitigation measures”.

The EU commissioner asks the founder and CEO of the Menlo Park company to also act to combat disinformation in the electoral context, inviting him to inform his team “without delay” on the details of the measures adopted to mitigate deepfakes also in light of the upcoming elections in Poland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Belgium, Croatia, Romania and Austria and in the European Parliament”.