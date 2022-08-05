





The PSB’s main bet in the dispute for the Chamber of Deputies in São Paulo, deputy Tabata Amaral had a long meeting with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) before announcing support for PT in the presidential race. Tabata was one of the main voices in opposition to the entry of the PSB into the federation composed of PT, PCdoB and PV, which in fact was not confirmed. After the meeting with the former president and his wife, the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, aka Janja, the deputy says she is comfortable in the condition of being his ally. “Supporting Lula is about being on the right side,” she said.

Elected with 264,450 votes in 2018, representing the PDT at the time, Tabata was the sixth most voted federal deputy in the state. But Ciro Gomes’ party broke with the parliamentarian after she voted in favor of pension reform.

Daughter of a day laborer and a bus collector, Tabata told the Estadão who was the target of fake news and attacks by left-wing leaders with whom he will share the platform in this campaign.

Born on the outskirts of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral is 28 years old, graduated from Harvard University (USA) and coordinated the government program of Márcio França before he chose to run for the Senate instead of Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Now, she is the one who emerges as one of the main names of the party for the succession of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Check out the interview below.

After taking a stand against the PT-PSB federation, do you feel comfortable on Lula’s platform?

This has to do with having courage and lucidity in the historical moment we are living. I have a very peaceful heart. We are living through one of the most challenging moments in the history of our country. I could bring a thousand anecdotes, but the freak show that was that Bolsonaro summoned ambassadors to question the elections and the polls is a small example. Supporting Lula is about being on the right side.

How was your relationship with the left camp during your term in the Chamber?

I’m a progressive, and because I’m fighting for the minimum income, for public education and for women’s rights, I have much more agreement than disagreement with the left. But for strategic reasons and power struggles, I received a lot of attacks (from the left). Unfortunately, I was the target of fake news attacks from both the left and the right. It is very clear to me that the world view I defend makes sense for a large part of the population. The fight against corruption is not just a right-wing agenda. It is possible to reconcile the fiscal with the social.

Will you be on Lula’s platforms campaigning with him?

I didn’t have any specific invitation, especially because this campaign is taking place mainly outside São Paulo. But I will be here on the platforms with Haddad, Márcio França and our candidates for state deputy.

Did your electorate accept this option of being with Lula?

I have been feeling a great understanding. We are talking about a government that has brought us to a situation with 30 million people starving, that every day stands against women and that has destroyed the economy. People understand the gravity of the moment, that we need to defeat Bolsonaro at the polls.

Why were you against the federation between PSB and PT?

Because Brazil has a second left-wing party in size, which is the PSB. Brazil needs a democratic center left that looks forward and is based on the experience of socialism in Portugal and Spain, not the past. The PSB has history, cadres and a country program. If we had made the federation, the PSB would be a PT subtitle. PSB is too important to become a subtitle. Even those who were against it think today that it was the right decision.

Contrary to the leftist parties, Ms. voted in favor of pension reform and this opened a crisis with his former party, the PDT. How was it dealing with the criticism?

I recently heard an argument that made a lot of sense to me, too bad I wasn’t told 3 years ago. In the same way that we defend the Unified Health System, I find it contradictory that the left defends that within the social security system some people have privileges just because their lobby is more powerful. What we did with the Social Security reform was precisely to end the privileges, for example, of politicians who retired with R$ 40 thousand per month, but also to equalize the conditions of those who had a more favorable retirement to the most humble people. For me, this is a left-wing vote. My mother was a day laborer and my father a bus collector. My vote in favor of pension reform was a left-wing vote. The left has to look at the maid, at the bricklayer, which are my family’s professions, and not always look at those who manage to mobilize and make noise in Brasília.

The lady was much commented after voting on PL 4188, which allows banks and financial institutions to pledge unique properties of families to pay off debts. There were many criticisms by those who are by her side today. Was there an error there?

Unfortunately, fake news and defamation are not a monopoly of the right. some people from the left camp used an error in a minor vote, which was corrected shortly afterwards, to spread fake news that I had voted in favor of this bill. I proved it was fake news and that people used it in bad faith. You can’t compare this with the hate machine of Bolsonarism today, but fake news, threats and all this violence also exist in the left field. And this is also fiercer against women in the left camp. Machismo is the most non-partisan thing in Brazil.

Will you give up the electoral fund?

I defend that no one has in their campaign funding a source that corresponds to more than 10%, whether it is their own donation or a party donation. What to use as an electoral fund will not exceed 10% of the funding. I am against the size of the fund and I voted to reduce it. And I’m against the way it’s distributed. You allocating millions to those who have a mandate is not democratizing elections.

Did you make any special requests to Fernando Haddad to support you?

I made two orders. One was for him to receive the government plan from the PSB, which I was the coordinator. He committed to integrating that plan. And I made another very direct request: that half of the secretariat should be made up of women.

Haddad agreed?

He did. Now I’m charging this public announcement.

Lula and the PT have committed to supporting the candidacy of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) for Mayor in 2024. Do you intend to support this ticket?

The PSB has no agreement with the PT and the PSOL for the 2024 elections. Let’s calm down.

The PSB airs its name in the capital. It’s a possibility?

It is a possibility that will be discussed after the elections. We need a little more humility right now.







