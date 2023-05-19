Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency

05/18/2023 – 22:02

Fear of possible adverse effects and lack of confidence in vaccines are the main reasons why parents and guardians neglect to vaccinate children and adolescents. This is what research presented by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and the Questão de Ciência Institute shows. Other allegations commonly heard in clinics are forgetfulness, lack of vaccines in the public service and the price of doses in private services.

The Vaccine Hesitation Survey: Why Are We Backing Down on Such Important Achievements? heard about a thousand Brazilian pediatricians in order to discover the most common doubts about vaccination reported by families during pediatric care. The full study will be known at the end of May, but preliminary data indicate a relevant influence of unreliable information or fake news about family behavior.

“Many doubts and false claims based on misinformation have reached pediatricians. Among the main ones are phrases like ‘My daughter doesn’t need the vaccine for HPV, because she hasn’t started her sex life yet’; ‘Vaccine for HPV can generate severe neurological effects’; and also ‘Rotavirus disease is mild in children’”, highlighted the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, through a note.

Covid-19

According to 81.29% of the pediatricians interviewed, the vaccine against covid-19 is the one that has generated the most apprehension among families, followed by doses against the flu (6.7%) and yellow fever (6.09% ), diseases most known by the population. The main reasons given in the offices, in the case of the vaccine against covid, are:

– “The covid-19 vaccine with RNA technology can pose risks to the health of children” (18.09%);

– “Do not accept taking risks, since immunizations can cause diseases such as myocarditis and thrombosis” (16.58%);

– “RNA vaccines are not safe in the long term” (13%);

– “Children do not have severe covid” (12.84%);

– “I don’t know any child who died of covid” (8.8%).

Social media

According to the specialists’ perception, unreliable information or fake news are disseminated, above all, through social networks (30.95%). Messaging applications such as WhatsApp (8.43%) and the internet as a whole (13.6%) appear to have a greater power of influence than television (3.34%).

Analysis

The president of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Clóvis Francisco Constantino, recalled that, over the last six or seven years, the country has recorded a “sharp and very dangerous” drop in vaccination coverage as a whole. The problem, according to him, was accentuated during the most critical period of the covid-19 pandemic.

“This made us face a very dangerous moment in relation to children and adolescents, who are the target of the pediatrician’s attention. Newborns, children and adolescents are at risk of infectious diseases, some of which have been eradicated and which may return. We are on the return route of many diseases, some very serious.”

“The parents of these children and adolescents were vaccinated, but they are not taking their children to be vaccinated”, he said. “Do they think that these diseases, because some have been eradicated, will never come back? Is this a question they ask themselves? Or do they not ask any questions and indulge in false news they see on social media about ‘vaccine dangers’?”

The president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência, Natalia Pasternak, explained that the purpose of the research is to outline an overview of the difficulties faced by pediatricians in the office associated with vaccine hesitancy. “It is a new thing in Brazil.”

“The Brazilian pediatrician was used to saying ‘Your child is X years old and it’s time for the Y and Z vaccines’. There wasn’t much discussion. Brazilians have always been very adept at vaccination, also because of the culture we have, a vaccination program that has been very active for 50 years.”

According to her, based on the results of the survey, the institute, in partnership with the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, designed a course, which has already been carried out, for representatives of regional pediatrics throughout the country.

“We shared with them various science and health communication techniques on how to deal with these doubts [dos pais]how to identify where the doubts come from, why these parents are arriving, where they listened, how they were contaminated by vaccine hesitation that ends up appearing in the office.”

