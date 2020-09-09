Highlights: Crores of rupees coming from all over the world to the Ram temple for trust

Now an attempt to cheat from the account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has started

6 lakh rupees were withdrawn from the bank account through a clone check from a bank in Lucknow

Trust lodged FIR in Ayodhya Kotwali, Police has started investigation

Anurag Shukla, Ayodhya

With crores of rupees reaching the bank for the construction of the Ram temple, fraudulent attempts have started from the account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. 6 lakh rupees have been withdrawn from the Trust’s account through a clone check from a bank in Lucknow. Withdrawal from the third clone check caught hold during verification. The trust has filed an FIR in Ayodhya Kotwali. the police has started to investigate .

According to CO Ayodhya Rajesh Rai, by making a clone check from a bank in Lucknow, two and a half lakh rupees were withdrawn on September 1 and Rs 3.5 lakh on September 3. When an attempt was made to extract 9 lakh 86 thousand in Bank of Baroda by applying a third fake check, the bank officials called the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai for verification.

When did the foundation of Ram temple be excavated? Seal in trust meeting

Payment stopped after talking to the secretary general

After this, the Secretary-General refused to give such a huge check. After the trust officers did so, the bank officials immediately stopped the withdrawals. The CO said that the general secretary of the trust has lodged an FIR in Ayodhya Kotwali. The investigation of the case has been started. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to find out who used the money withdrawn from the trust.