There is a lot of anticipation for the landing of Formula 1 a You love meCircus is another step in the clear desire of the owners of Liberty Media to expand their horizons towards the United States. Another city circuit, in the intentions of the organizers should follow the glamorous atmospheres of Monte Carlo or Abu Dhabi. And what better idea than to artificially create one Yacht Club within the Florida track, taking advantage of the large Hard Rock Stadium parking lot to bring boats that will make a fine show of themselves between Turn 7 and Turn 8? But between the idea and the realization there is always an abyss and what should have been an artificial body of water is nothing more than a painted backdrop, which soon unleashed the fans on social networks. And not only that, as can be seen from the evolutions of the correspondent of Sky Sport UkCraig Slater, literally able to walk on water and swim without getting his clothes wet.

Nothing to see here, just Craig Slater having a swim at the #MiamiGP‘s fake harbor 😂 pic.twitter.com/LB48SQgedq – Sky Sports F1 (@ SkySportsF1) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the event has already been sold out for months, despite the exorbitant costs of tickets, from 550 to 1800 euros. As revealed by the Corriere della Sera, in the most attractive corners for overtaking the coupons were removed for 3000 euros. But not only that, because the Milanese newspaper revealed that the luxury package for an overnight stay at St Regis Bal Harbour’s Hotel amounts to 103 thousand euros for the three days, as well as a table for 4-6 people in the restaurants around the circuit does not cost less. of 3-5 thousand euros.