Fake messages sent from an unknown number haunt road users in Dubai from Salik customers, asking them to pay overdue amounts under penalty of a fine, at a time when Salik has implemented an awareness campaign to warn its customers against paying any amounts to any party and using approved channels to pay the due fees.

A group of customers who contacted “Emirates Today” expressing their concern that other individuals might be a victim of fraud received a text message from an unknown number stating that they were late in paying Salik fees and that they had to click on a link to pay the late fees in order to avoid fines. The message includes a phone number and a link that leads the recipient of the message to make the payment. It also asks them to avoid going through the Salik gate and contact the number in the fake message to make sure they have arrears.

Salik is defined as an electronic traffic toll system in Dubai that works without collection booths or parking points. It is worth 4 dirhams automatically from the prepaid toll account every time the vehicle crosses one of the toll gates.

For its part, Salik warned its customers against falling victim to fraud by implementing an awareness campaign it launched on social media. It also announced its intention to study the implementation of another set of campaigns to warn and educate customers on an ongoing basis.

A Salik tag can be purchased through the Salik website, and it will be delivered directly to the customer and the card will be activated automatically after completing the payment process via the Salik website. Salik tag can also be purchased at selected branches of Emirates fuel stations, EPPCO/ENOC or ADNOC.

Users of the Dubai Traffic Gate “Salik” can also register and activate the purchased Salik card through the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority website and its electronic applications, Smart Salik and Dubai Drive.

Salik service can be obtained through Salik service outlets, and a Salik customer service employee can be sought by calling 80072545.

Salik customers can also recharge the balance through a group of accredited banks, through the websites and smart applications of those banks.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has identified channels for viewing Salik violations, which include the Smart Salik application and the Dubai Drive application. The Salik website www.salik.ae

She indicated that if the vehicle is registered in the Emirate of Dubai, the violations can also be viewed through the Dubai Police website, just as if the vehicle is registered in any other emirate, the violations can be viewed through the Abu Dhabi Police website.