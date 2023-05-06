Fake messages sent from an unknown number are chasing road users in Dubai who are Salik customers, asking them to pay overdue amounts under penalty of a fine, at a time when the Salik company has implemented an awareness campaign to warn its customers against paying any amounts to any party, and using approved channels to pay the due fees.

A group of customers who contacted Emirates Today, expressing their concern that other individuals might be a victim of fraud, received a text message from an unknown number, stating that they were late in paying Salik fees, and that they had to click on a link to pay the late fees, in order to avoid fines. .

The message includes a phone number and a link that leads the recipient of the message to make the payment. It also asks them to avoid going through the Salik gate and to call the number in the fake message to make sure they have arrears.

Salik is defined as an electronic traffic toll system in Dubai, which operates without collection booths or parking points. A fee of four dirhams is automatically deducted from the prepaid traffic toll account every time the vehicle crosses one of the toll gates.

For its part, Salik warned its customers against falling victim to fraud by implementing an awareness campaign it launched on social media, and announced its intention to study the implementation of another set of campaigns to warn and educate customers on an ongoing basis.

A Salik tag can be purchased through the Salik website, and it will be delivered directly to the customer, and the card will be activated automatically, after completing the payment process via the Salik website.

Users of the Dubai Traffic Gate (Salik) can also register and activate the purchased Salik card through the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority website and its electronic applications, Smart Salik and Dubai Drive.