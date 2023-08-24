In Italy, one used car out of twelve reports a lower mileage than the real one, and the odds of buying a vehicle with counterfeit mileage are higher when the car comes imported from abroad. This is supported by a recent research conducted in 14 European countries by carVertical, a company specializing in automotive data.

In Italy they are 8%

Of the total number of cars circulating on Italian roads controlled by carVertical, 8% were found to have falsified mileage. The phenomenon it is not as serious as in other Eastern European countries – such as Latvia, where the percentage of vehicles with tampered mileage exceeds 20% – but in any case it is still a high percentage.

Germany is the most reliable country

Imported cars, especially those from countries like Germany, are generally perceived as more reliable. “It is very difficult to control the quality of used cars internationally, as individual countries have different laws on odometer scam – explains Matas Buzelis, automotive expert of carVertical – As countries do not exchange car information, once a vehicle is exported, his story starts all over again: it is at this point that the odometer is altered, making the risk of buying a tampered car almost triple compared to a locally purchased car”.

73.6% of all Italian vehicles have spent their entire lives in the mother country

But that is not all. According to the research, the share of used cars purchased locally compared to those imported from abroad it is very different. 73.6% of all Italian vehicles controlled by carVertical have spent their entire lives in the mother country, while only 26.4% were imported from abroad. Although Italy has one of the lower import rates however, among the countries examined, the percentage of mileage fraud remains significant and therefore buyers run the serious risk of purchasing an illegally tampered with vehicle.

A vehicle with forged mileage can turn into an economic disaster

Buying a car with fake mileage can cause a lot of problems for the new owner, as it can be complicated to plan maintenance. For example, the timing chain belt should be replaced every 100,000-150,000 km. When a vehicle’s mileage is altered however, it is likely that this is not done in time and the belt could break, causing damage to the pistons from contact with the valves.