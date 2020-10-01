There has been a lot of black-marketing news of Tocilzumab (tocilizumab) injection across the country, but now it has been learned that these ejections are also being fake. DCP Akbar Pathan said that we have arrested an accused named Ajay Nasha from Delhi in this case. He had a medical store in Govindpuri area of ​​Delhi. No vaccine has yet been made to treat corona, but the central government has allowed certain medicines and injections to be used in emergency situations on the recommendation of doctors. Tocilzumab (tocilizumab) injection is one of these.Ajay Nasha’s name was actually revealed during interrogation of the accused named Azam Nasir Khan, who was arrested on 4 August by the Bandra Crime Branch. The team of senior inspectors Mahesh Desai, Sanjeev Gawade and Sudhir Jadhav also seized 15 injections from him. Nandkumar Gopale, the investigating officer of the case, said that Tocilzumab injections are made in Switzerland. In India, it is sold through Cipla Pharmaceutical Company. According to Gopale, when we sent the seized injection in August to the Cipla company for checking, its samples were sent from there to Switzerland. The answer has now come from there that the injections seized in Mumbai and sold under the name Tocilzumab are fake. According to Gopale, there have been many cases of this injection being sold in black, but this is the first case in the country to be made and caught by fake means. He said that it is messing with people’s lives, so we have arrested Ajay Nasha.

In August, when Azam Naseer Khan was arrested, he was selling an injection of Rs 40,000 in Mumbai for one lakh rupees. Azam then stated that the injection is sourced from Switzerland by a major pharmaceutical company in India and then sent to the distributors. According to a Mumbai Crime Branch official, only three-four distributors in Mumbai have got the license to sell the injection. There are also very strict conditions like recommendation of a doctor, Aadhaar card details etc. But the people associated with the black marketing of this injection sell it unconditionally in the greed of big money.