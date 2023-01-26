known from netflixAnna Sorokin, the fraudster who inspired the main character of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, is working on her own TV show. In her apartment in New York, where she is under electronic house arrest, she invites several guests for dinner.

Sorokin targets actors, musicians, socialites, journalists and top business people, among others. According to Variety, she wants to tell her story in the series, she also reveals her plans for the future and she also wants to rebuild her image.

For a long time between 2013 and 2017, Sorokin posed as Anna Delvey, supposedly a wealthy German heiress. For example, she ate in restaurants, slept in hotels and flew planes without paying for it. After four years in prison, she was released last February. A short time later she was arrested because her visa had expired. She was released again in October. She has been under house arrest ever since.

From prison, Sorokin sold the rights to her life story to Netflix in 2018. Based on this, the streaming service made the series Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner.