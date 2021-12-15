Fake green passes in Naples. As delegated by the prosecutor of the Campania capital, the State Police is carrying out searches throughout Italy against a complex criminal system, dedicated to the marketing of radically false vaccine certifications, capable of passing the required checks using a verification app.

The investigators of the Cnaipic of the Postal and Communications Police Service and of the Postal Police of Naples, at the end of complex computer investigations, have identified a criminal structure able, while not directly violating the computer systems, to generate green passes, using the login credentials previously stolen from pharmacies using sophisticated phishing techniques.