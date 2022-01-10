Corruption, a round of bribes found in exchange for fake Green Passes in Ancona: 50 arrests including a professional nurse

Corruption, false ideology and embezzlement committed to obtain the undue issue of the green pass. These accusations revolve around the maxi police operation which led to 5 arrests and 45 measures of compulsory residence in the municipality of residence and the obligation to report to the judicial police in Ancona.

The blitz, taken in the early hours of dawn, comes as a culmination of a complex and articulated investigation directed by the Ancona prosecutor’s office. A professional vaccination nurse ended up in prison in a vaccination center in Ancona. For four other people, considered by the investigators to be “intermediaries in corrupt acts and in the undue release of the green pass”, house arrest was instead triggered.