No one knows, for sure, if Xóchitl Gálvez will be a presidential candidate for the opposition front.

Nobody knows if the woman from Hidalgo will survive the dirty war launched from the Palace with all the weight of presidential power and with all the public money to discredit it.

Nobody knows if the senator will remain at the top of the polls by June 2024, after a year of defamation, slander and insults launched from all corners of the political arm of organized crime, called the Morena Party.

And no one knows if Mrs. Xóchitl will emerge victorious at the polls in the constitutional contest to elect the new president in the election of the already close 2024.

However, what we do know -because it is visible to all- is that the nascent candidacy of Mrs. Gálvez completely changed the ploy planned by the Palace to lead and manipulate the presidential succession.

And what was it that changed?

Little thing, it turns out that, in fact, the campaign manager of the “corcholatas”, President López Obrador himself, became the campaign manager of the Hidalgo senator, his hated Xóchitl Gálvez.

But in addition to the change in strategy and with the castling of the campaign manager, the narrative and the official discourse were also modified, there was a rearrangement of political forces and, above all, the opponents found a figure capable of giving meaning to the Broad Front opponent.

In short, in just three weeks we saw a 180 degree change in the presidential succession scenario; an unthinkable move that left President López without control of the files, the speech, the narrative and out of the media spotlight.

But perhaps the biggest change we have seen is in the audacity and cynicism with which Obrador exhibits that farce that not only his government but the very office of president have become.

A government and a president every day more deceitful, more cynical and that seem to have reached the extreme of simulation.

And we saw the best examples of the farce of the government and of the fraud of Palacio last weekend when, in Quintana Roo, the head of the State and of the Mexican government led a grotesque farce by “inaugurating” the arrival of the first train car Maya.

A montage and a farce that became the laughing stock of the world, when in the best style of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, Mr. Obrador inaugurated a non-existent train, before non-existent applauders of a project that is nothing more than a dictatorial whim.

But the grotesqueness of the farce and the faker were such that instead of provoking anger on social networks they unleashed hilarity and laughter that confirmed the nervousness of the tyrant of the Palace.

What is happening in the Palace, that all the limits of the farce of government and of the farce president have been crossed?

Let’s go in parts.

According to the Royal Academy of Language, the adjective “phony” qualifies those people who pretend to be what they are not; Fakers are usually lying subjects who always act under deceit. They are people who invent a life that they consider perfect.

As is clear, the adjective fits “like a glove” to the Mexican president.

And it is that, in the last three weeks, the appearance of Senator Xóchitl Gálvez on the scene of the presidential succession, drove a López Obrador out of his boxes who, throughout his government, cultivated and shaped his very personal idea of ​​Maximato , with the certainty that no one would appear capable of challenging him.

However, stubborn reality imposed a bad move on the tyrant López and from one day to the next he threw down his house of cards and turned it into an unthinkable reality for a populist accustomed to imposing his will.

In the end, López Obrador had no choice but to sublimate his capacity for deceit and cynicism, to take his skills as a faker and his qualities to make “foolish” montages to the extreme.

The problem is that today the deceived person is the faker from the Palace, who is running out of resources to lie and to set up new farces in front of a society that seems to have reached the limit of deception; a society tired of lies, deceit and farce.

Has Mexican society already learned?

to time.

