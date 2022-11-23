With the dream of owning one Ferrari a man of Asti in Piedmont he transformed his Toyota MR 2 Coupe in a flaming red. There 430 false was intercepted by the agents of the Finance Guard who reported the 26-year-old and impounded the car for the use, without authorization, of registered trademarks.

Turn a Toyota into a Ferrari

A 26-year-old from Asti has transformed a Toyota into a Ferrari. He took one MR2 Coupe modeling the bodywork and applying external accessories to make it completely similar to one Ferrari 430 with Pininfarina design, produced by Maranello from 2004 to 2009. The forgery was also confirmed by the experts who intervened after the car was stopped.

Fake Ferrari 430 seized by the Guardia di Finanza of Asti

In its completely artisanal transformation it used coats of arms, original Ferrari logos and mechanical partssuch as rims, brake calipers, front and rear bonnet, wheel arches and steering wheel.

Fake Ferrari 430

The Ferrari 430 built by the man from Asti is totally fake. In fact, the engine and mechanics of one were hidden under the counterfeit bodywork Toyota MR2 Coupe.

Toyota MR2 Coupe

You can buy them especially online transformation kitswhich make it possible to transform an anonymous car into a real super car like those produced in Maranello.

The dream of owning a Ferrari has turned into reality though counterfeiting crimeand, with the man who was reported to the Attorney’s Office of Astifor the use, without authorization, of registered trademarks.

The seizures of motor vehicles and mopeds carried out by the Guardia di Finanza represent the 0.5% of seizures. In 2021 there was also a 20% increase compared to the year 2019 and by 190% compared to 2020.

