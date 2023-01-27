A Piedmontese couple pretends to divorce to evade the tax. The Guardia di Finanza seizes their assets for over 800 thousand euros

Beyond 800 thousand euros They were kidnapped from the Guardia di Finanza to a couple resident in the Borgomanerese area, in the province of Novara, at the end of an investigation into tax crimes coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Verbania.

According to what was reconstructed by the financiers, in fact, it emerged how, in the face of a tax debt of over 800 thousand euros and deriving from atax evasion lasting years, the two suspects would have committed a series of fraudulent acts on their assets for the sole purpose of evading the payment of taxes.

In particular, the Guardia di Finanza noted “the couple’s systematic desire to “strive off” of their assets through various actions, including a fictitious marital separationwith which the husband would have liquidated his wife with the transfer of company shares previously in his name”.

The two would also have “stipulated two business lease agreements to negligible fees whose considerations agreed for the definitive acquisition of the company assets were disproportionate to the real value, and sold real estate squandered in luxury goods (purchase of over ten Rolex watches and fine bracelets) or in any case dispersed in various ways”.

In the light of the evidentiary framework that emerged from the investigations into the yellow flames, therefore, the Judge for Preliminary Investigations (Gip) issued a specific decree of preventive seizure to be performed against the couple and, in the event of incompetence of the two, i.e. if they cannot pay the tax debt, against the companies attributable to them.

