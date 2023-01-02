A violent robbery was recorded on security cameras. A criminal who posed as a delivery man tried to take his belongings from a citizen in Brazil.

In said record you can see how a man arrived on a motorcycle at what appears to be a store and entered to apparently deliver an order. However, when he observed other subjects who were talking outside the premises, he automatically drew his weapon and pointed it at one of them.

The offender’s goal was to take away his belongings from this person, who agreed to the threat. However, the man decided to throw what appeared to be his cell phone to the ground.

This caused the thief to divert his attention to the object, giving the theft victim an opportunity to to draw his firearm to confront the offender.

The man spared nothing and shot the fake delivery man, leaving him lying on the ground and seriously injured. In addition, he was suspicious that he was under control and continued to target him as authorities arrived.

Despite the fact that the thief was killed, the victim of the robbery realized that, on the sidewalk in front, there was an apparent accomplice of the criminal, so he did not stop having his weapon drawn.

According to official reports, the offender died shortly after being shot by the Brazilian citizen.

The video, shared by the Twitter account @alertasurbanas, reached nearly 37,000 views, 144 retweets, and just under a thousand “likes.”

JUAN MARTIN MURILLO HERRERA

