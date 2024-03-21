An Amsterdam resident who appeared as a cop in the TV series Flikken Maastricht was involved in a controversial kidnapping in The Hague. When kidnapping the innocent Lakshan (28), suspect Sergio N. allegedly pretended to be a police officer, including clothing and attributes. After he ended up in prison, he suffered from severe paralysis. “If he stays in custody longer, he would prefer euthanasia.”

