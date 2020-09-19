In this era of Corona, most people are doing work from home. A thug of Mahim also did this. The accused named Akshay Rahankar was arrested on Friday by CIU in-charge Inspector Sachin Waze. During interrogation, it was found that he was earning seven to ten million rupees daily from the fraud.The CIU investigation revealed that it had formed a shell company in the US. He used to ask the Americans whom he cheated to transfer the money to that company’s account. He had access to that account in Mahim. Americans used to transfer money there, the accused used to withdraw money in Mumbai.

Akshay Rahankar’s name came up during questioning of half a dozen accused who were arrested by the Crime Branch last week for running fake call centers. Employees working in the call centers of the accused used to sit in India, sending Viagra-like sex pills to the American people and promised to provide Google service and did not provide any service to foreigners by taking money in advance from them. The investigation also revealed that Rahankar was involved in this fraud business for the last five years.