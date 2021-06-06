“Emirates Today” monitored heavy activity of electronic accounts with the names of fake companies on social media, promoting the recruitment of workers from outside the country with “free visas”, alleging the availability of job opportunities and vacancies in various sectors, with attractive salaries and commissions, up to 10 thousand dirhams.

It called on those wishing to seize the opportunity to communicate with its representatives to pay the necessary fees, which amounted to 25,000 dirhams.

For its part, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned of the danger of working on a tourist visa with any facility, calling on recipients of job offers in the country to review it to ensure the validity of contracts.

In detail, social networking sites have recently witnessed a wide spread of “unknown source” accounts bearing the names of companies to bring in workers from outside the country, and promote the issuance of entry visas to the country, between free residence, investment and tourism, for periods ranging from one to three years, to join thousands of opportunities Vacancies work in a variety of sectors in the private sector, in the various emirates of the country, and most of them are in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

According to a monitoring conducted by «Emirates Today», which included a number of accounts and pages announcing the provision of services for the recruitment and employment of workers from outside the country, some pages specified amounts ranging between 10 thousand and 25 thousand dirhams, the cost of obtaining a free residence visa for two years, while providing job opportunities with salaries Commissions start from 1,000 and up to 10,000 dirhams per month, while other accounts and pages displayed advertisements for the issuance of tourist visas to visit the country, with the possibility of converting them later into residencies, provided that the payment is after issuance.

It is noteworthy that some sites have established what look like “deceptive” use charters and controls, including defining the goals of the page or site, which is to help the largest possible number of people in searching for jobs, housing, residences, or other services they want.

Some of them warned against any publication that does not serve the topic of the page, with the threat of banning the owner of the comment or publication permanently.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the danger of working on a tourist visa with any facility, calling on people who receive job offers, whether from outside the country or outside, with any of the private sector facilities, to review them to ensure the validity of offers and contracts.

In response to the questions of dozens of visitors to its official website and accounts on social media platforms, the ministry stated that if anyone receives an offer for a job in the private sector, there must be an official job offer issued by the ministry, stressing that “the permission to enter the country for the purpose of tourism or The visit does not give its holder the right to work within the state, as the perpetrator of this violation is subject to heavy fines with deportation from the state.

She said: “Foreign people who wish to come to the UAE for work, visit, investment or residence may be subjected to fraud, whether in work contracts or entry visas. Therefore, it is necessary to consider obtaining a job offer issued by the ministry, bearing the signature of the responsible manager, and verifying the validity of the offer through the embassy of the country in the country of the person wishing to work. He can also use the job offer number to verify the legal status of the employer via the ministry’s website (inquiry services – application status).

The ministry added that after the person wishing to work signs the job offer, the employer will send him an electronic entry permit for the purpose of work, so that he can enter the country, pointing out that it is also possible to verify electronically the validity of the entry permit issued by any of the emirates of the country.

She added that “entry permits for the purpose of tourism or visitation, which are issued by existing airlines, hotels and travel agencies licensed in the country, do not give the holder the right to work within the country. In the case of work after entering the country on a tourist or visit visa, he will be subject to large fines and deportation from the country. The employer (sponsor) is the person responsible for paying the expenses of the recruitment process, according to the labor law of the country.

The ministry called on job seekers in the country to ensure that the companies that offer job opportunities have a presence and a legal list, by searching for the company’s name in both English and Arabic on the National Economic Register website, and obtaining the company’s data, indicating the possibility of communicating with the ministry to respond to For any inquiries regarding employment contracts and employment, by phone: 0097168027666, or via e-mail: ask@mohre.gov.aeor instant messaging service.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that there is no such thing as a “free work visa” that enables a person to work, and that this type of visa is fabricated or false.

And she added, “The employee is supposed to work for his sponsor or the employer who issued the visa to him, but there is a possibility for the sponsor to give the worker a permit to work for another employer after the approval of the ministry. As for the free visa, it does not exist.”

She explained that it is not possible to complete the residency visa procedures for anyone who is still outside the UAE, as he must enter the country with a valid entry permit, and remain there until the completion of the procedures for issuing the residency visa.

