A false one Colombian basketball team He carried out an incredible feat by deceiving the organisation of a tournament in Russia and competing without any type of endorsement.

The story was organized by the young man Christian David Mosquera Durana 25-year-old student living in Russia who came up with a way to deceive the organizers of the Friendship Cup basketball tournament in Russia.

The tournament was organized after Russia was banned from major world competitions due to sporting sanctions. It was a championship with invited teams such as Venezuela, Colombia and a local team from Perm, as well as the Russian national team.

Nobody noticed that the team representing Colombia was fake. Although there were suspicions when the team suffered a resounding defeat against the locals, by 155-53.

“In the video we see a slightly different composition of the team. In my career I have never won a match by 100 points,” said basketball player Samson Ruzhentsev.

The event organizers received a call from the Colombian Basketball Federation informing them that no delegation from the country had been approved to travel.

Hacker orchestrated the deception

The farce was organised by Mosquera, who had hacked into the federation’s email and posed as its president to negotiate participation in the tournament. He put together a team of friends, amateur players from the third division of a local league in Kazan, who travelled to participate with all expenses paid, including plane tickets and accommodation in luxury hotels.

The Colombian Basketball Federation issued an official statement denying any participation in the tournament and announcing legal action for the improper use of his image.

Russian Basketball Federation President and former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko defended his organization’s actions, saying all communications had been conducted through official channels.

