In the course of the scandal surrounding his fake vaccination card, Markus Anfang (47) was banned for a year by the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB). In addition, the former coach of the second division club Werder Bremen has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros. The professional ban from the beginning applies retrospectively from November 20th. His former co-trainer Florian Junge was suspended for ten months and fined 3,000 euros. The DFB announced this on Wednesday.

“Through their actions, Markus Beginning and Florian Junge have violated the role model function as coaches to a considerable extent,” said Hans E. Lorenz, chairman of the DFB sports court: “In view of the confessions they have made, however, it is justified to extend part of the ban Suspend probation to give them the opportunity to make a new commitment for the 2022/2023 season.

Beginning recently admitted to having deceived with a fake vaccination certificate. “He admitted to having presented a false vaccination certificate,” said Bremen’s chief public prosecutor, Frank Passade, to the Sport Information Service in early January. In the course of the affair, he resigned in Bremen at the beginning of November. His successor was Ole Werner.

According to a DFB announcement, in late summer 2021, Beginning and Young “each obtained a fake vaccination card that incorrectly identified them as ‘double vaccinated against the corona virus'”. They then presented this to Werder, “so that from early autumn they no longer took part in the tests prescribed by Werder Bremen in the DFB/DFL hygiene concept. In addition, both of them also presented the fake vaccination card to the Bremen health department in order to avoid the legally required quarantine as a result of contact with the Bremen player Marco Friedl, who was suffering from Corona at the time.