Highlights: Cyber ​​police station busted fake call center, millions were looted

5 members of the gang who defrauded have been arrested, the police is under investigation

People were being cheated in the name of loans and loans through fake call centers

Noida

Noida Cyber ​​Police Police has arrested 5 members of the gang who defrauded more than 5 lakh people across the country by creating fake call centers. The arrested gang used to cheat people by pretending to get jobs and loans. Cyber ​​police station says that the gang was cheating people by creating fake call centers in Noida’s Sector 3 and Shalimar Gardens in Ghaziabad.

The police had received information that a gang is cheating people through fake call centers by cheating them for jobs and loans. On the basis of information, cyber police police raided Sector-3 and Ghaziabad of Noida. The police arrested five gang members during the raid. The arrested accused have been identified by the police as Mayank Tiwari, resident of Dabri Extension of Delhi, Rohit and Krishnapal, residents of Shalimar Gardens, Ghaziabad, Indra Kumar Bairwa alias Rahul, resident of Vihaan Heritage, Sector 1, Greater Noida, and Amit Kumar, resident of Ashoknagar, Delhi . Three B.Tech and two B.Sc are among those arrested.

Cheating more than 1 billion

Police said that the mastermind of the gang is Amit Kumar. The police also said that the arrested accused have so far cheated more than one billion rupees from five lakh people of many states. Police have recovered four laptops, 27 mobiles, 16 registers written in the names of the victims, 4 laptops, 2 checkbooks, 4 bank accounts from them.