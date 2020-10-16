



Claim

Heavy rains in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad this week led to the floating of vehicles on the roads. However, in the meantime a video was being shared on social media in which only traffic signal appears to be floating in the water filled on the road. Users are describing this as Hyderabad. The video is being shared on both Twitter and Facebook platforms.

Hyderabad rains creating a record, first time in History a “signal light” crossing the road… 😁 pic.twitter.com/SCd6P1h6NG – Raviraju (@ raviraj8886363) October 15, 2020

What is truth

The video is from China and also two years old, when heavy rains flooded the roads and this temporary traffic light started floating in it.

How to investigate

After watching the video carefully, it showed a number in different language on a scooty. This language seems to be Chinese, so we searched some related keywords on Google. In the results we found the YouTube video of China Global Television Network ie CGTN. This video was uploaded on May 11, 2018 and its visuals were the same as the videos being shared now.

According to the information provided with the video, ‘It belongs to Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang area of ​​South China. Temporary traffic lights began to float here after heavy rains flooded the roads. More than 70 thousand people in 15 counties were affected by this heavy rain. ‘

The conclusion

Times Fact Check has found that the video of the traffic signal flowing on the road due to heavy rains in China is being shared on social media as Hyderabad.