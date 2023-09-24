Users complained of being subjected to electronic fraud through social media platforms as a result of fake offers of discounts for restaurants that serve fast food, stressing that once they click on the link, they are transferred to the payment page that requests their bank information and provides them with an OTP number, and once they enter it, large sums of money are withdrawn from their bank accounts.

On the other hand, Sharjah Police warned of electronic fraud operations that fall under the cover of fake offers for restaurants that provide fast food, where bank accounts are stolen after entering the person’s data and completing the payment process, so that thousands of dirhams are withdrawn, meaning that 20 dirhams may be withdrawn as 2000 dirhams. .

In detail, Omar Ibrahim said that he spotted an advertisement on a social media site stating that offers were being offered at a restaurant that provides fast food. He chose a meal for 27 dirhams, then transferred it to the payment link. Once he entered the bank card information, he received a phone message with an OTP number to complete the payment. The payment process, and after paying it, he was surprised that 2,700 dirhams were withdrawn from his bank account.

Ismail A. explained that he fell victim to an electronic fraud advertisement from a company that provides fast chicken meals. After ordering a meal worth 30 dirhams, he entered the OTP number sent to him to complete the payment process, but an amount of 30 thousand dirhams was withdrawn from his card instead. Pointing out that he filed a report with the security services because he was exposed to fraud.

On the other hand, the “Be Aware” platform, organized by the Sharjah Police General Command in “City Center Al Zahia” regarding awareness and prevention of cybercrimes of various types, reported that there are innovative and advanced methods for most cybercrimes, which include electronic extortion, fraud, hacking, and electronic plagiarism, and finally Telephone fraud and electronic games.

Those in charge of the platform revealed to Emirates Today that the crime of electronic fraud is promoted through fake links that provide advertisements and offers for companies, including fast food restaurants and water companies, for example but not limited to, by requesting to choose a meal on the site, and after choosing, the transformation takes place. To the payment link, where all the bank information and the three-digit secret number on the back of the card (CVV) are requested, then a text message with the OTP number is sent to complete the payment process. After entering the number, the person is surprised to be exposed to a fraud and steal a large amount of money that is different from the amount shown in the advertisement. Explaining that fake websites are known through many technical points that must be taken into account while browsing and shopping online.

They explained that there are crimes committed through fraud, telephone fraud, electronic hacking, and impersonation on social networking sites, in various ways and methods.

Sharjah Police warned of the need to be careful and careful not to fall victim to such fraudulent operations, especially since fraudsters are currently resorting to new and different methods that rely on convincing the victim through distinctive fake offers, which leads some people to make the mistake of being led by these false temptations and then falling victim. for electronic fraud.

