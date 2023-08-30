The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned users of websites specialized in the sale and purchase of cars, against exposure to fraud.

She warned community members of the danger of buying vehicles through unreliable websites, calling for caution against falling into the trap of electronic fraud.

“Emirates Today” monitored dozens of cases filed by citizens and residents against fraudsters, who sold them fraudulent cars or took the price of the car and evaded transferring its ownership, in which they obtained judgments.

In detail, the head of the Bani Yas College Prosecution, Al-Amer Al-Amiri, said in an educational video published by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on its official platforms: “With the increase in reports received by the Public Prosecution regarding electronic fraud reports when purchasing vehicles through the trap of fake advertisements on social media platforms and fake websites. The Public Prosecution calls on all members of society to verify the validity of the communication accounts and sites that are dealt with before completing the purchase process, and not to be satisfied with the advertisement and the published pictures, as the identity of the seller must be confirmed and the money must not be handed over to him until after fulfilling his full obligations to transfer the ownership of the vehicle and register it with the licensing authorities. concerned».

Recently, the Abu Dhabi courts witnessed cases filed by citizens and residents, in which they demanded a refund of what they paid in cars that they later discovered were fraudulent and did not meet the specifications, or to oblige the sellers to transfer ownership of the cars after they received their full price.

And the most recent case is of a woman who bought a vehicle with a value of 180,000 dirhams, and after using it for a period of no more than five months, the car suddenly stopped, forcing her to take it to the agency for repair, since the seller is the first owner of it, meaning that the vehicle is still under warranty, so that it becomes clear to her that there is no A warranty on the vehicle, and that the seller is not the first owner of the vehicle, meaning that its warranty is canceled due to an accident from the first owner, and therefore it is impossible to repair it.

The woman considered that the seller deceived her when he claimed that he was the first owner of the vehicle, and that it was under warranty, even though he sold it to her at the price at which the car of the same category, which had no accidents and is still under warranty, was sold.

In another case, two young men seized a car worth 570,000 dirhams in a fraudulent manner, and paid its owner only 10,000 dirhams, after he offered it for sale and one of them contacted him with the intention of buying.

He expressed a desire to buy the vehicle for 570,000 dirhams, and paid 10,000 dirhams as a deposit, provided that he pays the rest of the price upon assignment.

He received the car for examination, and asked the seller to enter through the digital ID to ensure the condition of the vehicle and that it had not been exposed to accidents. He opened his digital ID in good faith, and provided him with the identification code, only to discover that the latter had given up the vehicle to his partner in a scam.

The two fraudsters were convicted of seizing the vehicle, and the court sentenced them to six months in prison, obliging them to return the amount of 560 thousand dirhams, in addition to 60 thousand dirhams in compensation to the victim.

In a third case, a young man filed a lawsuit against a person who sold him a car, demanding that the agreement between them be annulled, and the sale price of 50,000 dirhams was returned, indicating that he had bought a car from the defendant for 50,000 dirhams, according to an oral sales contract, and he performed maintenance work on it. And he asked him to transfer its ownership, but he was surprised that the car was registered in the name of the defendant’s wife, and there were restrictions and a circular on it to implement a judicial ruling issued against her. The buyer has the value of the car, the value of the maintenance incurred, and an amount of 8000 dirhams as compensation for the damages.

In a fourth case, the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled obligating a young man who sold a car to another, to transfer its ownership and register it in the name of the buyer, and to pay him an amount of 1000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of his failure to implement the terms of the contract concluded between them, as the plaintiff purchased a car from The defendant in the amount of 153 thousand dirhams, of which he paid 136 thousand and 213 dirhams, provided that the rest of the amount is paid upon transfer of ownership, but the defendant did not commit to transferring the ownership of the car to him.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal also upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which decided to annul the contract for the sale of a vehicle, and oblige the seller to refund 115,000 dirhams to the buyer, after proving tampering with the mileage counter, and surveying 235,000 km.

The plaintiff discovered that the mileage was approximately 300,000 km, while the mileage at the time of purchase was 65,000 km, and she tried to return the vehicle, but he refused, explaining that he had bought the vehicle from another person.

And workers in used car showrooms, Yamen Abdullah, Ahmed Nadim, and Karras Bakhit, warned against being led by misleading advertisements that fraudsters publish to hunt victims, by announcing the sale of a vehicle with modern specifications and a low price under the pretext of speedy sale to leave the country, noting that dozens They fell into this trap and it became clear to them that they had bought the illusion and did not get any car, or they got unusable cars.

Preventive tips

Workers at used car showrooms identified six steps that must be taken before buying or selling a vehicle through an advertisement on the Internet or through a person unknown to the seller or buyer, in order to avoid falling into the net of fraudsters, and the steps included:

■ Buying or selling through reputable websites.

■ Do not pay any money before meeting the seller and transferring ownership.

■ Accompany an expert familiar with technical matters to check the basic components of the car before purchasing.

■ Not judging the condition of the car from its pictures.

■ Avoid conducting financial transactions on unsecured websites.

■ Refrain from sharing personal and financial data with the seller.