Dubai (Etihad)

Our Paralympic champion, Mohammed Khamis, begins his career on Monday, in the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination, when he returns to the 88 kg competition, since his last participation, in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The third day of the tournament witnessed a remarkable brilliance for China and Iran, as the Iranian Ahmed Aminzadeh won the gold medal for the best weight lift of 107 kg, followed by the Ukrainian Anton Kryukov, and the Iraqi Fares Al-Ajili.

China's Yujiao Tan won the gold medal in the 67kg best lift, followed by Brazilian Mariade Costadi Mastro and Yahsuan Lin from Chinese Taipei.

The Iranian national team repeated the “Gold Scene”, with Mohsen Bakhtiar taking first place, in the best weight lift of 59 kg, followed by the Brazilian João Franca Junior, and the Algerian Ayman Khoja.

Chinese Jianjun Qiu won the gold medal for the best lift of 61 kg, followed by Moroccan Najat Al Karaa and British Becca Burford.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia Fajr Abdullah Al-Samri, 16 years old, appears for the first time in the Fazza Championships, in order to prepare to participate in the Asian Youth Games “Tashkent 2025”, which is the future of the Paralympic champion project.

The athlete defied the “Lift Palace” with full confidence in herself, in order to fulfill the dream of her parents, who were keen to come with her to Dubai, to encourage her until she obtained the gold for the best lift and the overall total in the 50 kg weight in a “first step” towards the “big dream.”

Fajr seeks with great determination to achieve the goal of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, her father and her mother, raising the slogan “Willpower defeats the impossible.”