The Verdiblanco sports director speaks with reservations about the Utrerano’s options to return in the next markets



12/19/2024



Updated at 8:50 p.m.





Manu Fajardosports director of Real Betiswas questioned in the run-up to the duel against HJK Helsinki on the last day of the Conference league phase about the return options of Dani Ceballos to the heliopolitan club. He did it on the Villamarín pitch in statements to Movistar.

“Today we have two very important games left to finish the year and in the case of Dani (Ceballos) I don’t really like to talk about players who have a current contract with other entities,” Fajardo initially stated.

But the possibility of a return was insisted on and Fajardo stated that “Dani is a great player and in some way he has shown his interest in playing for Betis again one day, like other players who left at an early age and have the dream.” to retire at Betis before hanging up his boots. But now we are focused on today’s game.”