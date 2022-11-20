On Sunday, November 20, extraordinary presidential elections are held in Kazakhstan. They will elect a new head of state for a seven-year term without the right to re-election. The current leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposed to hold the vote, despite the fact that his first five-year term in office expires in 2024. Six candidates are fighting for the presidency, but the current head of state is considered the main favorite. A career diplomat who graduated from MGIMO and the Diplomatic Academy and speaks five languages, the author of ten books on international relations, and a supporter of a healthy lifestyle. What is known about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – Izvestia “.

Career diplomat, personal representative of the Secretary General

“The President is demanding, honest and fair. He is good, he works well,” Berik Uali, former press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, described his ex-head Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was born into a Muslim family in the city of Alma-Ata (now Almaty). His father was a veteran of the Great Patriotic War and a famous writer, who is considered the founder of the Kazakh detective story. And her mother worked at the Alma-Ata Institute of Foreign Languages.

The love of linguistics was passed on to his son. Tokayev is fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and French. In 1970, the future president of Kazakhstan entered the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where he studied Chinese.

The diligent student was immediately noticed and in the fifth year he was sent for six months for an internship at the USSR Embassy in China. Subsequently, he went to work in the USSR Foreign Ministry. The first serious assignment at work was a business trip to the Soviet embassy in Singapore. .

Subsequently, Tokayev rapidly climbed the career ladder: first he rose to the rank of adviser at the Soviet embassy in Beijing, then he became deputy foreign minister in the independent republic of Kazakhstan. And just two years later he headed the country’s foreign affairs agency. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he played an active role in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

In parallel with a successful diplomatic career, a scientific one also took shape. Tokayev defended his dissertation at the Diplomatic Academy, becoming a doctor of political sciences. The current Kazakh leader is the author of ten books on international relations.

In 2007, he became the chairman of the Senate, and then the speaker of the upper house of the parliament of Kazakhstan. Despite this, Tokayev did not want to give up his diplomatic career. Ten years ago, he became UN Deputy Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Director General of the UN office in Geneva, and also the personal representative of the UN Secretary General at the Conference on Disarmament. He also organized the first international conference on Syria “Geneva-1”, and then was engaged in peacekeeping activities in the Astana process to resolve the Syrian conflict.

Returning home in 2013, Tokayev again headed the Senate. In addition, he was the prime minister, who also deals with foreign policy issues in Kazakhstan .

Elbasy’s successor

In 2019, the then head of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced his resignation in a televised address to the people, and subsequently nominated Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev for the presidency of the republic. “I made a deliberate decision, so I will declare that I am sure: Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev is the person who will fully follow the policy of friendship and equal rights for all Kazakhstanis. I call on all our compatriots to support his candidacy. This will be an unmistakable decision,” Nazarbayev said at the congress of the Nur Otan party.

He was looking for a person who could effectively continue the multi-vector foreign policy course. Tokayev made his first visits as president, namely, they are used to judge foreign policy priorities, to his neighbors – to Russia and Uzbekistan.

This time, Nazarbayev once again supported Tokayev’s candidacy . “Now our people really need unity. Of course, there is independence, the state has been built, the capital has been built under my supervision, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This requires the unity of the people, who will work around one president. This is very important for the future of the Kazakh people. I hope our people understand this,” the former leader said.

One of Tokayev’s first steps as president was to rename the republic’s capital, Astana, to Nur-Sultan in honor of former President Nazarbayev. Subsequently, the city again returned to its former name, and the first president of Kazakhstan lost most of his powers.

According to the current leader, his main task is to move away from the super-presidential form of government that was before him and give the country’s parliament more power. . During his presidency, Tokayev declared his position “to fight corruption until it is completely eradicated.” As a result, a law was adopted, according to which, if one of the subordinates commits a corruption crime, the heads of state bodies must resign. Thus, a ban was introduced on parole for citizens convicted of corruption.

In addition, Tokayev signed a law abolishing the death penalty. Pope Francis praised the Kazakh leader for this decision.

Supporter of a healthy lifestyle

As for the role of his Kazakhstan in modern international relations, Tokayev described it this way: “Kazakhstan needs not only to maintain its leadership in Central Asia, but also to increase it.”

The brief biography of the head of state on the official website also indicates that he is a supporter of a healthy lifestyle, is fond of reading fiction, political and memoirs. In addition, for 13 years, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev headed the Table Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

“A full member of the World Academy of Humanities and Natural Sciences, a member of the “Council of Wise Men” of the Munich Security Conference, Honorary Professor of Shenzhen University (PRC) and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Honorary President of the Kazakhstan Council on Foreign Relations, Honorary Dean of the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations . According to the Russian Biographical Society, he was included in the list of laureates of the “Person of the Year – 2018”, – are listed merit of the president.

Little is known about the personal life of the head of state. He was married to Nadezhda Tokaeva, now the couple is divorced, Tokaev has a son, Timur. He studied in Geneva and also graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Currently, he is engaged in business in the oil sector, and also heads the charitable foundation named after his grandfather, Kemal Tokayev.

In June last year, a film about the President of Kazakhstan “Overcoming” was released. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that despite the high post, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev remains himself.

“He remains a man who believes in his friends, who is true to his profession, his country. We communicated with him for many years, including the years when he worked in the ministry, long before he became a minister. When he became a minister, our communication became regular: visits, negotiations, confidential consultations. Then, when he was the chairman of the Senate, on every visit to Astana I was always received for an audience. This gave me particular pleasure, because the conversations were always frank, not standard, not stereotyped, ”recalls the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov also noted the high devotion to his duty and the people of the country.

“This is not a joke. These are not high words. This is what we see. All those who know Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich note these high qualities. The second is high erudition, excellent command of foreign languages, international issues, and, perhaps most importantly, excellent knowledge of one’s own country,” summed up the Russian Foreign Minister.