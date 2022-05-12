“Resident evil”, the new Netflix live-action series, released its first official trailer. The trailer revealed a glimpse of the adaptation that seeks to tell a story away from the plot of classic Capcom video games. The lethal T-virus will be back with the infected zombies and will arrive this year on the streaming platform.

The well-known horror and zombie franchise refuses to die. After the rejection of the fans to the movie “Welcome to Raccoon City”, the time has come for a new adventure related to Umbrella.

YOU CAN SEE: “Welcome to Eden”: this is the famous fake festival full of influencers that inspired the series

Against all odds and after confirming its release date last month, Netflix has now released the first trailer for the “Resident evil” series.

Release date

“Resident evil”, the new horror series developed in a futuristic environment, will arrive on July 14 through the Netflix streaming platform.

“Resident evil” will be set in 2022 and 2036. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: “Three times three”: were the Olsens replaced? Addictions and more disturbing data from the series

What will “Resident evil” be about?

Contrary to what some fans of “Resident evil” might expect, the next Netflix series will move away from the canon of video games in order to capture a new story.

“Resident evil” arrives on July 14 on Netflix. Photo: Netflix capture

This will be a story about Billie and Jade, the daughters of the notorious villain Albert Wesker, who arrive in New Raccoon City in the year 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and the story behind the series that led the streaming service to failure

The trailer shows a jump in time to London in 2026, where it is evident that at least one of the two sisters is alive and ready to fight the infected.