Thousands of faithful gathered at the Vatican on Monday (2) to pay their last respects to Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95 and whose body is exposed under the gold of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, before his funeral. on Thursday (5), when Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral of his predecessor in St. Peter’s Square.

A long line formed at dawn, in the presence of means of communication and an important security device. Rome authorities estimate that around 30,000 people a day will visit the chapel.

“I’ve been here since six in the morning. It seemed normal to me to come and pay homage to the pope, after all he’s done for the Church,” Italian nun Anna Maria told AFP. Italian Francesca Gabrielli, who left Tuscany to say goodbye to Joseph Ratzinger.

The late pope is dressed in red (the color of papal mourning) and wearing a white miter adorned with golden braid, and a rosary in his hands.

The body of the first German pontiff of the modern era was transferred, at dawn, from the small private chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where he had resided since his resignation in 2013, in the Vatican gardens, to the basilica in the course of a private ceremony, the advisory said. of the Vatican press.

Several cardinals and members of the Roman Curia mourn the dead, while the pope emeritus’ private secretary for years, Bishop Georg Gänswein, receives the condolences of the authorities.

Among the first to arrive to say goodbye to Benedict XVI were the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The doors of the immense basilica will remain open to the public from 9 am local (5 am in Brasilia) to 7 pm (3 pm in Brasilia) this Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the visit will be from 3 am to 3 pm (Brasília time). Access is free and without the need to book in advance, the Vatican specified.