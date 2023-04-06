A warm, yellow light falls on the treetops on Cerro del Obispo, in the municipality of Ameca, which welcomes those who begin the Pilgrim’s Route on its slopes, a 117-kilometre journey that crosses valleys, rivers, slopes and sloping paths, until reaching the sanctuary of the Virgen del Rosario in the municipality of Talpa de Allende, a small town in the Sierra Occidental region of the State of Jalisco, Mexico. The walkers prepare their backpacks with the basics and most importantly, the burrita, a vine root that will serve as a walking stick and will be the inseparable companion the following days, after the starting flag, during three days of travel through impressive landscapes.

Some will cover it in two days, others in four, it all depends on age and physical condition. On the road, everyone is different, there are 75-year-olds walking slowly and young people in a hurry with their horns on their shoulders, the popular song playing loudly: Bad Bunny sounds, but also Juan Gabriel. The common element shared by the pilgrims is faith, everyone will give thanks or ask to save something, an illness, a job, exams: “I couldn’t come for two years and I needed to return,” says Luis Vargas, a man from Zapopan who has been going to the sanctuary for several years. He does not ask for anything, years ago he prayed for a family tragedy that he does not want to remember, he has already forgotten it, but he has faith, the need to return year after year to “suffer along the way.”

A seven-year-old boy complains to his mother because they are about to begin the climb to Espinazo del diablo, the highest point of the route, the most rough section, where people have to help themselves with ropes to climb. The line of pilgrims is crowded, the first-timers cannot believe that the path continues there, the more experienced laugh and assure that there have not been so many people for a long time. The voices mix together, there is nervous laughter, some point out that they will not be able to. “If we fall, we no longer continue walking,” others agree. More than 23 hours of the route have already been completed and it is this slope that puts faith to the test, it could be said that the sun is the great enemy, but no. The line that waits to climb does not diminish at sunset or at dawn, all day and all night the pilgrims continue to pass.

History agrees that this tradition began 200 years ago, when the Tarascan Indians brought the first image of the Virgin carved in wood. There the fame spread that it was miraculous, for this reason they began to come from all the surrounding towns and the peculiar pilgrimage extended to this day.

The road is accompanied by legends of ghosts, spirits, miracles and other inexplicable anecdotes. It is not in vain that the land of Juan Rulfo is being explored and the stories mitigate fatigue and make the pilgrimage more bearable.

At dawn on the third day, Don Gabriel enters the town of Talpa de Allende, he is tired, walking with pain in his legs, his knees bend a little. To one side, his partner seems more whole, they have been following the route for years, they do not give up, they are one of the experienced ones and perhaps that is why they proclaim the phrase that they have had printed on their shirts: “Pain is temporary, but the experience lasts.” forever”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country