It was the morning of March 27th of this year. Everything was going to be another peaceful day in the city of Nashville, in the US state of Tennessee, until at 10 am (local time) the police received a call. People claimed they had heard gunshots coming from The Covenant School, a private Christian school affiliated with the Covenant Presbyterian Church ministry. That day, police officers said that when they arrived at the school, they heard gunshots on the second floor of the building and there they found the shooter with two rifles and a pistol.

According to witnesses, the criminal entered the school shooting at the building’s glass doors and shot several times, hitting three children and three adults: six lives lost, six stories interrupted. The American police suspect that the main reason that led Audrey Hale, a transgender person, to perform such an act was to be “anger at school for having been forced to attend it when she was young”.

This same growing anger and hatred against Christian institutions is one of the main reasons for the constant concern of the Family Research Council (FRC), which in April released its first quarterly report on acts of violence against churches in the US.

The numbers indicate that acts of hate, like the one committed by Hale, against Christian institutions follow a sad trend of growth. The survey revealed that 69 incidents occurred in the first quarter of 2023 alone, a number practically three times greater than that recorded in the same period last year. During the first three months of 2018 when the survey began, 15 acts of hostility against churches were reported. In 2019, the FRC counted 12; in 2020, there were none, but in 2021, that number rose to 14 and in 2022, there were 24 cases.

The FRC warned that if the first quarter rate holds, 2023 could see the highest number of violent acts against Christian churches in six years of research. According to the institution, most of the incidents this year occurred in January, with 43 cases; 14 cases occurred in February and 12 in March.

Vandalism was the most common type of violence, followed by arson attacks, gun attacks, bomb threats and other occurrences. The report also indicated that these acts of hostility occurred in 29 US states, with North Carolina – governed by Democrat Roy Cooper – recording the highest number of incidents (seven), followed by Ohio and Tennessee, with five cases each.

“Some people seem increasingly comfortable attacking churches, using a larger social problem as a reason to marginalize core Christian beliefs. Among these people, we can include those who address controversial political issues related to human dignity and sexuality”, noted the report.

FRC Center for Religious Freedom Director Arielle Del Turco expressed her concern at the growing anger and frustration directed at churches and highlighted the need to unite in defending religious freedom and people to worship and live their faith freely, without fear. of attacks against their churches or communities.

“The growing anger and frustration directed at church buildings [cristãs] point to a larger spiritual battle and a growing climate of hostility towards Christianity.

Motivations behind violent acts range from personal anger to political issues, while others are completely inexplicable. However, all incidents represent a worrying trend and have the potential to be intimidating. In December 2022, the FRC had already released an extensive publication documenting a sharp increase in cases of violence against churches in the United States.

Analyzing available data from the last five years, the FRC tallied a total of 420 acts of hostility against Christians between January 2018 and September 2022. The types of acts identified include vandalism, arson and bomb threats.

Last year alone, between January and September 2022, the report identified 137 acts of violence against churches. Compared to the previous year (2021), when 96 incidents were reported, the increase was approximately 42%.

The FRC warned in the report that the growing “anger and division” in American society endangers churches and erodes the right to religious freedom. “When members of a congregation feel targeted by people who live in their communities, or when churches begin to bear the brunt of some people’s anger over political events, the very ability to live the faith safely comes under attack,” pointed.

Cases

As the report showed, incidents of vandalism were the most reported acts of hostility against churches in the first three months of 2023. Some of these attacks were apparently committed by people with mental illness. Others appear to have been motivated by anger directed at the targeted church. Several cases also involved theft. Some are still under criminal investigation, where they are being treated as hate crimes.

Many of the acts of vandalism are inexplicable destruction, like that of a work that showed an outdoor birth scene. In it, stones were thrown through a window. In Memphis, Tennessee, vandals broke into the Holy Nation Church and broke the sanctuary’s stained-glass windows.

They also stole equipment the church uses to stream its services online. In the report, the local pastor pointed to larger issues faced by young people dealing with their own emotional distress. “I hold no hard feelings,” said Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. “These things are just a manifestation of a greater pain,” he argued.

Already in other incidents, one can see a deep anger directed at the churches. In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, vandals broke into the Dellabrook Presbyterian Church on Valentine’s Day (February 14 in the US) and fired a fire extinguisher across the church. The ventilation and air-conditioning system picked up the powdered residue from the extinguisher and scattered it throughout the building, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Luellen Curry, who works at the church, told a local news station that she did not understand the motivation. “I keep asking myself why. That shows a lot of anger. Were they mad at us? Were they angry with the churches? Were they angry with God? I just don’t understand why anyone would do that,” she stated.

In February, vandals entered the Jesus Is Alive World Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, and destroyed the church’s sound equipment, pulpit, and centuries-old stained-glass windows. In addition, they also damaged a piano and a television, threw chairs across the building and set off a fire extinguisher, ruining the carpet. Still, Pastor Isaiah Adio told local reporters that he would not give up on his dedication to the local community. “We will continue to do what we are doing for the body of Christ and for our community,” he declared.

In some acts of vandalism, messages were left. At least one church has been vandalized with satanic symbols. A pro-life sign in front of a church was vandalized with the abortionist message “Women’s bodies, women’s choice”.

On March 3, vandals wrote “Trans Power” in black spray paint on the front of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisville, Kentucky. This incident occurred a day after the Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban minors from undergoing gender transition procedures.

In addition to the occurrences of vandalism, from January to March 2023, there were ten cases of arson, attempts or arson from unknown causes in American churches.

On January 3, the Portland Korean Church, an empty 117-year-old building in Portland, Oregon, was set on fire. The 27-year-old suspect claimed that “voices in his head” threatened to mutilate him if he refused to burn down the church. In another case, Goodwill Baptist Church, a historically black church in Austin, Texas, was set on fire in early March in an incident that police believed was criminal, causing $200,000 in damages.

In several other cases, the FRC noted that individuals tried to set fire to crosses or statues that were outside church buildings.

Between fire and vandalism, the report noted that three firearm incidents occurred on US church property in the first three months of 2023, including the shooting at The Covenant School.

In one incident, two adults and two minors fired 50 rounds from 9mm pistols at a Mennonite church building in Versailles, Missouri. Damage to property was considered a hate crime. In another incident, an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana resulted in four people being taken to the hospital.

The report also detailed instances related to bomb threats. The FRC has recorded three incidents of such threats against US churches in the first three months of 2023.

On February 19, a person noticed a pipe bomb outside St. Dominic Catholic Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Police Department’s bomb squad removed the 18-inch device, but did not tell reporters whether they believed the church was the target of the explosive.

On January 30, a suspect was charged after threatening to blow up Gracelife Chapel near Pevely, Ohio. The suspect would have made several threats to a church official, even sending a text message that said: “I will make your church disappear”. Another incident involved a teenager calling a church in Nashville and making a false bomb threat.

In addition to the cases above, two incidents in the first three months of 2023 fell into the category classified by the report as “other”. One was a violent attack that took place on March 12, where a man was arrested for stabbing an unidentified person at Crossfire Church in Springfield, Oregon. Church staff stated that the assailant attended the ministry and had never shown signs of violence prior to the attack.

The team attributed the attacker’s actions to drug use and expressed their frustration with Oregon’s increasingly permissive drug laws. Church members consider that the state government ends up indirectly encouraging the abusive use of such substances due to the lack of prohibitive laws and supervision.

In the attack, the victim suffered non-lethal injuries to the head and neck. The church’s pastor, Aaron Taylor, stated that “we are regularly affected by the fentanyl crisis in our community, which is hurting so many people.” However, he insisted that the attack would not negatively affect the church’s ministry. “We will never screen people who come to church. Instead, we will have very robust security and staff to deal with this,” he said.

Shy press coverage



Last year, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, an institution that fights for the right to religious freedom in the US, released a report in which it reported that only 37% of Americans had heard about the crisis involving attacks on Christian churches.

The low number reflects the lack of coverage by the traditional media, which little publicize the cases, according to the institution.

While the lack of awareness of these attacks on churches across the country is troubling, most Americans are opposed to violence against churches or places of worship. About 94% of respondents to the Becket Fund’s 2022 Religious Freedom Index took a stand against hostile acts and acts of violence against Christians.